Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Denver Broncos Starting Quarterback

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly signing quarterback Trevor Siemian to a contract out of free agency, according to ESPN’s NFL insider Jeremy Fowler . The veteran quarterback will come to Atlanta and provide valuable depth as its primary third quarterback behind Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa.

Siemian, 34, is a former 2015 seventh-round draft selection by the Denver Broncos out of Northwestern. He played three seasons for the Broncos before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he played under Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski. Siemian was in Minnesota for one season and played backup to Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

He has since bounced around the NFL, making stops with the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Cincinnati Bengals. He was most recently a practice squad member for the Titans.

Overall, he has made 33 career starts (15-18 record). In those games, the veteran has completed 58.5% of his passes for 7,751 yards, 44 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions. Most of those starting snaps came with the Broncos in 2016 and 2017 after he won a quarterback competition with Mark Sanchez and Paxton Lynch.

That season (2016), he led the Broncos to an 8-6 record and was named a Pro Bowl alternate. He would eventually be benched in 2017, and he has been a spot starter or practice squad member since. His last recorded snaps came in 2023.

In Atlanta, the Falcons have signed Tagovailoa to compete with Penix for the starting job. If he wins, he will become the sixth new Week 1 starter the Falcons have run out since 2021.

“For Tua coming in here, he knows he's coming in to compete, just like Michael knows that he's coming in to compete," Ian Cunningham said. “ And everybody, quite frankly, not just those two at the quarterback position, but everybody's coming in to compete.”

Penix, meanwhile, is still in recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered in Week 11 of last season. His return timeline is not publicly known, but he has assured fans that he will be ready to go by Week 1.

In the meantime, Siemian will be able to handle the snaps of a backup quarterback in Atlanta while Penix continues to rehab his knee injury.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!