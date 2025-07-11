Falcons Predicted to Extend Losing Seasons Streak
The NFL’s official YouTube account shared a video in which NFL analyst Adam Rank predicted the records of all 32 professional football teams this week. For the Atlanta Falcons, he projected their eighth straight losing season and an 8-9 record for back-to-back years.
As they did last season, Rank projected the Falcons to start the 2025 campaign 2-2. The NFL analyst sees the Falcons extending their winning streak versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.
“I can’t stop picking Kyle Pitts on my fantasy team and I can’t stop picking them against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” joked Rank.
Interestingly, Rank then argued the season for the Falcons will hang in the balance entering Week 5 versus the Buffalo Bills. The analyst projected the Falcons to beat the Bills, which would be an impressive win.
However, Rank then had the Falcons going 1-3 in their next four games versus the San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.
Things don’t improve for Atlanta in Rank’s predictions from there. After a Week 11 victory versus the Carolina Panthers, the analyst had the Falcons going 1-4 versus the New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals, and Buccaneers.
If that happened, the Falcons would have to rally with two wins at the end of the season to once again go 8-9.
Atlanta did a lot to improve this offseason, adding Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr and Xavier Watts among others. It will be a huge disappointment if those moves don’t yield more wins this season, and the Falcons extend their losing seasons streak.
The Falcons last had a winning season in 2017, which was also the organization's most recent trip to the NFL playoffs.