Where Do the Falcons Stand in the NFC South After First Week of Free Agency

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have been busy this week, adding several new pieces to their roster. Depth was the name of the game for Ian Cunningham, and they largely achieved it with more than a dozen new players.

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In this time, they have revamped their receiver corps, added a potential starting quarterback, reset their special teams unit, and solidified their defense with crucial depth pieces.

But the Falcons were not the only franchise making moves this week, and their NFC South rivals have been very active in adding talent. After the dust of the first week has settled, we can take a look around the rest of the division to see where Atlanta falls.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No team in the division has been more aggressive than the Carolina Panthers. After winning their first division title since 2015, they were keen not to rest on their success from last season. They were very aggressive in adding players, signing two of the top defensive players available in edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. They also added a new left tackle in Rasheed Walker.

As far as their losses go, they will need to replace defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, running back Rico Dowdle, and center Cade Mays.

Overall, the Panthers want to prove that it was not a fluke season (six of their eight wins came by just three points) are gearing up for another run at the NFC South.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Bucanneers said goodbye to a franchise icon this week, and the rest of the NFC South will be glad to see him go. After 12 years in Tampa, wide receiver Mike Evans will play with a new team for the first time in his career after signing a lucrative three-year deal with the 49ers. They also parted ways with running back Rachaad White, but replaced him with Kenneth Gainwell.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tampa Bay lost cornerback Jamel Dean to the Steelers. He had 77 games for the Buccaneers over the last seven seasons. They did add a pair of defenders in linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, who both project to be good value signings.

Overall, the Buccaneers still have a lot of work to do if they want to win their fifth NFC South title in the last six years.

New Orleans Saints

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

New Orleans is confident that they found their quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough, and it was bullish with their additions this offseason. They added a shiny new running back in Travis Etienne, a new tight end in Noah Fant, and a combo offensive lineman in David Edwards.

On defense, they swiped Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss, which will be a tough pill for Atlanta to swallow in 2026.

It will be a potential season of transition for the Saints. Longtime defenders Alontae Taylor and Demario Davis have already found new teams, and they may end up parting ways with Falcon-killers tight end Taysom Hill and edge rusher Cameron Jordan. Running back Alvin Kamara could also end up being a roster casualty this offseason.

Overall, the Saints feel like a team moving in a positive direction after several middling years.