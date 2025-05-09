Falcons Rumored to Have Europe Game in 2025 NFL Schedule Leak
The Atlanta Falcons will play nine road games in the 2025 NFL season. That, we already know.
But what's unclear is whether the Falcons may head to another continent for one of those road games. According to one rumor, Atlanta fans should expect the team's 2025 schedule to include a European game.
The NFL Nerd X (formerly Twitter) account posted Friday morning that a 2025 schedule leak has the Falcons facing the Indianapolis Colts during Week 10 in Germany. According to the account, the Falcons and Colts will play at Olympic Stadium in Berlin.
If the NFL includes the Falcons in their 2025 International Series, it will be the fifth time the team plays overseas in the last five years. In 2021, the Falcons "hosted" the New York Jets for a matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.
Two years ago, the Falcons returned to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars served as the home team in that game.
The Falcons, like all NFC teams, have eight home games versus nine road games in 2025. So, it would make sense for the Colts to serve as the home team if the franchises meet in Germany.
But the NFL doesn't always do the things that make the most sense. In 2021, the Falcons had eight home games versus nine away and lost one to the game in London.
The Falcons own a 1-2 all-time record in the International Series. The team made their international debut in 2014 versus the Detroit Lions. The Falcons held a late lead in that game, but a series of miscues enabled the Lions to capture an improbable last-second victory.
Atlanta won its first game away from North America in 2021 with a 27-20 victory versus the Jets. The most notable highlight from that European visit was tight end Kyle Pitts' first career NFL touchdown.
In 2023, former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder threw two interceptions in a 23-7 loss to the Jaguars at Wembley.
On the three ocassions the Falcons played in London, the game kicked off in the morning on the U.S. east coast. The NFL typically airs its games from Germany on Sunday mornings as well.
If the Falcons and Colts square off in Germany during Week 10, the game will likely be on Nov. 9.
The Colts defeated the New England Patriots in a Frankfurt, Germany matchup on Nov. 12 during the 2023 season. Indianapolis owns a 1-1 record in the International Series.
The Falcons defeated the Colts 29-10 in the last matchup between the two clubs during 2023. But Atlanta is still only 3-15 in the all-time series versus Indianapolis.