Falcons Projected to Have Same Weakness in 2025
It's hard to imagine the Atlanta Falcons doing more to address the front seven on their defense this offseason. They used just about every available resource to upgrade the unit, and even dipped into next year's draft capital to double down on edge rusher in the first round.
But the front seven remains one of the biggest concerns about the team heading into NFL training camp. Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante called the interior of the defensive line Atlanta's biggest question mark for the 2025 season.
"The Atlanta Falcons made significant steps to add talent off the edge, drafting Jalon Walker at No. 15 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and trading back up into Round 1 to add James Pearce Jr. to the mix. However, it’s Atlanta’s interior defensive line that provides concern," wrote Infante.
"The Falcons will be without Grady Jarrett for the first time since 2014, signing Morgan Fox to take his place. Fox, David Onyemata, and Zach Harrison look to be the three main defensive linemen in the Falcons’ rotation. They’ll need strong play up front to maximize their new edge rushers."
On one hand, Infante's projection technically gives the Falcons a new weakness -- the defensive line interior rather than the edge. But with the unit so intertwined overall, Infante sees the same questions up front on defense, which will impact the very thing the Falcons have been trying to fix for years -- the pass rush.
Infante is right that Morgan Fox, David Onyemata and Zach Harrison will need to set the tone along the defensive line. But the Falcons do remain hopeful they will have help.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Falcons drafted Ruke Orhorhoro in the second round and then added two other defensive linemen -- Bralen Trice and Brandon Dorlus -- in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. But the team practically got nothing from all three defenders as rookies.
Perhaps another year in the league changes that for one or two of those second-year defenders. Trice didn't get to play in the regular season last year because of a torn ACL he sustained during the preseason.
It's possible the Falcons defense works a little backwards in 2025. NFL teams usually want the defensive line interior to open pass rushing opportunities for the edge rushers. But maybe the super-talented first-round edge rushers in Atlanta can help open things up for the interior guys?
The Falcons signed Leonard Floyd and still have Arnold Ebiketie along the edge to pair with first-rounders Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr.
Infante's pick for Atlanta's biggest question mark is not super surprising. Some form of the team's defensive line has been the roster's weakness for years.
On June 25, Pro Football Focus' Zoltán Buday ranked the Falcons defensive line 30th in the NFL.
But there's more optimism around Atlanta's defensive front this summer than there has been with the unit for quite some time. The Falcons defensive line has the talent to be much better in 2025.