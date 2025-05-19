Falcons Matchup Ranked Among NFL's Best in 2025
The NFL scheduled the Atlanta Falcons five primetime matchups during the 2025 season. The Falcons will also play a Sunday morning game from Berlin and could be featured in the late afternoon window on the east coast a couple times.
But according to Pro Football Sports Network's Sterling Xie, none of them are Atlanta's best matchup for the 2025 season. That title belongs to the Falcons-Washington Commanders showdown, which will take place at 1 pm ET during Week 4.
On May 10, Xie ranked the Commanders at Falcons matchup at No. 16 on his list of the top 25 games for the 2025 season.
"The Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons met in a critical Week 17 Sunday Night Football contest last year. A 30-24 Commanders win in overtime sealed a playoff berth for Washington and caused Atlanta to lose control of its destiny for the NFC South. As a result, the Buccaneers won their fourth straight division title, while the Falcons’ playoff drought extended to seven seasons," wrote Xie.
"That was just the second start of Michael Penix Jr.’s career. This time around, Penix and the Falcons offense should be better prepared for a rematch against reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Daniels’ mobility will also be a good test for the Falcons’ revamped pass rush, which added a pair of first-round rookies in Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr."
The Falcons haven't been featured in primetime or on many lists of top NFL matchups in a long time. Last May, a couple 2024 Falcons matchups may have caught the eyes of fans, but that likely stemmed from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Last December, Cousins had an intriguing "revenge" game on the Atlanta schedule with a trip to the Minnesota Vikings.
This year, though, the Falcons have one of their matchups on the PFSN list thanks to the fact they just faced Washington in a pivotal game last year. The Falcons also have an exciting young quarterback and defense filled with young talent.
On the other sideline in the Falcons' Week 4 game will be the league's 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year and Atlanta former head coach Dan Quinn.
For a 1 pm matchup, it doesn't get much juicier than that.
The Falcons-Commanders showdown was Atlanta's only matchup included in Xie's top 25 games for 2025. But if Penix plays to his potential, and the defense develops, the Falcons could become a much bigger draw in the years to come.