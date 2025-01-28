Falcons Projected to Grab Physically Gifted Edge Rusher in First Round
It's officially mock draft season on the NFL calendar. For a second straight year, the most popular position going to the Atlanta Falcons in early mock drafts has been edge rusher.
On Jan. 27, Pro Football Focus' Max Chadwick projected the Falcons to select Texas A&M's Nic Scourton at No. 15 overall in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
"To say the Falcons have struggled at edge defender would be an understatement: Atlanta’s edge group has earned bottom-three PFF grades in four of the past five seasons," Chadwick wrote. "Scourton fits Raheem Morris’ defense as a stand-up rusher and earned a 90.8 PFF pass-rushing grade over the past two seasons."
The Falcons haven't only struggled in PFF's analytic pass rushing numbers. They had historically bad pass rushing production during the first half of the 2024 season. Things improved for the Atlanta defense after Halloween, but the team still finished 31st in sacks.
During 2024, the Falcons were also 25th in pressure rate and 27th in quarterback hits.
Atlanta has been in the bottom half of the league in sacks every year since the team's last playoff appearance in 2017. So, it's not surprising mock drafts are predicting the Falcons to draft an edge rusher.
Bleacher Report described Scourton as having first-round value because of his "combination of size, strength and athleticism."
"Scourton's future in the NFL is brighter as a true defensive end. He has the size, strength and length to be an effective run defender, but his pad level can be an issue against better competition. So, having him start from a lower/three-point stance versus standing up can help solve that problem," wrote Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department.
"Between his pro-ready body and impressive movement skills, it's easy to see why NFL teams like Scourton and why he'll likely be a first-round pick."
Scourton had his best college season from a sacks perspective in 2023 with Purdue. He had 10 sacks with 15 tackles for loss and three pass defenses during that campaign.
In 2024, Scourton posted five sacks with 14 tackles for loss and two pass defenses.
He finished his college career with 17 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, 109 combined tackles, five pass defenses and three forced fumbles in 37 games.
In ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.'s first mock draft, he predicted the Falcons to draft a Texas A&M defender but defensive end Shemar Stewart. On Jan. 23, CBS Sports' Josh Edwards projected the Falcons to select Georgia edge rusher Jalon Walker.
More than likely, the Falcons will be connected to several other edge rushers between now and the 2025 NFL draft.