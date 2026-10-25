3 Crucial Keys for Falcons to Beat 6-0 49ers in Week 7

The Atlanta Falcons face a major test Sunday when they welcome the undefeated San Francisco 49ers to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. At 2-4, Atlanta needs a statement victory against a 6-0 San Francisco team that has established itself as one of the NFL’s most complete squads.

The 49ers enter the matchup averaging 29.5 points and 366.7 total yards per game, while allowing just 18.3 points and 300 yards per contest. The Falcons have the offensive talent to challenge San Francisco, but they will need to execute in three critical areas to pull off the upset.

1. Establish the Running Game With Bijan Robinson

Atlanta’s best opportunity to control the game begins with Bijan Robinson. The Falcons rank fourth in the NFL with 149.5 rushing yards per game and average an impressive 5.1 yards per carry. Robinson has been a major part of that success, recording 641 rushing yards on 111 carries through six games, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt.

However, San Francisco presents a difficult challenge. The 49ers allow just 90.2 rushing yards per game, ranking eighth in the NFL.

Atlanta must find ways to get Robinson into space, utilize outside runs and involve him as a receiver. Sustaining the ground attack would help keep Brock Purdy and the San Francisco offense on the sideline while creating more manageable situations for quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

2. Pressure Brock Purdy and Disrupt San Francisco’s Rhythm

The Falcons’ defense must find a way to slow down an offense averaging 29.5 points per game. San Francisco averages 238.5 passing yards per contest, and they are the league's best in EPA, according to Sumer Sports.

Atlanta’s biggest weakness has been defending the pass. The Falcons surrender 252 passing yards per game, ranking 28th in the NFL. That makes Sunday’s matchup particularly concerning against a 49ers offense capable of exploiting coverage breakdowns. Atlanta may have caught a break with the 49ers missing their top two receivers, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, but Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle still present a big challenge underneath.

Getting pressure on Purdy without consistently committing extra defenders will be crucial. Atlanta needs its defensive line to win individual matchups, force hurried throws, and prevent Purdy from comfortably working through his progressions. The secondary must also limit yards after the catch and avoid giving up explosive plays.

3. Protect the Football and Capitalize on Scoring Opportunities

Atlanta cannot afford to give an undefeated opponent extra possessions. Turnovers have been a concern for the Falcons, who average two giveaways per game, making ball security a significant factor heading into Week 7. At -7, the Falcons are 31st in the NFL in turnover differential.

San Francisco’s defense allows only 18.3 points per game and limits opponents to 300 total yards per contest. The Falcons will need to turn productive drives into touchdowns rather than settling for field goals or coming away empty-handed.

Penix must make smart decisions, protect the ball, and take advantage of opportunities when San Francisco’s defense leaves openings. Atlanta also needs to improve its execution on third downs to sustain drives and keep its defense rested.

The Falcons have the rushing production to challenge San Francisco, but beating the 49ers will require more than moving the ball between the 20-yard lines. If Atlanta controls the clock, pressures Purdy and wins the turnover battle, it will give itself a legitimate chance to deliver a much-needed home victory.

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