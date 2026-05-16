5 Revenge Games Worth Circling on the Falcons’ 2026 Schedule

The Atlanta Falcons officially learned their schedule for the 2026 NFL season on Thursday, and one immediate thought was identifying where the franchise could get some sweet revenge.

While the Falcons will feature a new-look staff and organization this season, many of the players and fans who suffered through another disappointing season will be eager to get back at some of the opponents they have slated this season.

Falcons OnSI took a look at some of those matchups that fans and players will have circled on their calendars for this year.

WEEK 2 (Sept. 20, 1:00 PM) - vs. the Carolina Panthers

The Falcons have had a really hard time with the Panthers recently, and Bryce Young has been a big reason why. The fourth-year quarterback is 4-1 against Atlanta, but a dreadful 10-29 against everyone else. In his last outing against the Falcons, Young threw for 448 yards (Panthers’ single-game passing record) and three touchdowns.

Atlanta has now lost three games in a row to Carolina, and they would like nothing more than to flip that script and get back on track in Week 2 when the Panthers come to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

WEEK 7 (Oct. 25, 1:00) - vs. San Francisco 49ers

The loss to the 49ers last season stung. Atlanta looked primed and ready to go on a roll after dominating the Bills on Monday Night Football the week prior. The San Francisco defense snuffed out the Atlanta offense, while Mac Jones was a steady hand and Christian McCaffrey was an unstoppable force.

It was a tough game, but even more so when the injuries are considered. The Falcons traveled to San Francisco to play a beleaguered 49ers squad, but left with several injuries of their own.

The Falcons’ defense was dealt a critical blow early in that game with the loss of star linebacker Divine Deablo, but Michael Penix Jr., Drake London, and Zach Harrison were also injured at various points in this game. Those ailments not only cost the Falcons that game, but also derailed them the next Sunday when they welcomed the Dolphins to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Additionally, Atlanta will face their former head coach, Raheem Morris, who took over as the 49ers' defensive coordinator after being fired by the Falcons.

WEEK 10 (Nov. 15, 1:00) - vs. Kansas City Chiefs

We’ll need to go back an extra year for this one, but the last time the Chiefs came to Atlanta, it ended with serious frustration. The Falcons and Chiefs squared off in a thrilling Sunday Night Football matchup in 2024.

The Falcons were rolling after a last-minute stunner over the Eagles, and that momentum carried into the first half against the Chiefs. Kansas City would not stay down, and they rallied in the second half after the Falcons lost both Kaleb McGary and Drew Dalman to injuries. Atlanta would not go away and got within one score late. However, there was a questionable non-call on a pass-interference penalty against the Chiefs on Kyle Pitts on a third-and-goal pass.

WEEK 14 (Dec. 13, 1:00) - at the Cleveland Browns

The Week 14 trip to Cleveland will not be revenge for the Falcons as much as it will be for their head coach. Kevin Stefanski was the head coach of the Browns from 2020 to 2025, but some questionable decision-making by the owner and general manager led to a depleted roster and an untenable situation.

Stefanski largely overcame those issues, winning a pair of NFL Coach of the Year awards after spurring the Browns to their first playoff win in 26 years (2020) and then leading them back to the playoffs in 2023 despite cycling through five starting quarterbacks. The roster soon became too much to overcome, and the Browns fired him last season.

The mid-December game will be the first time that Stefanski returns to his former home to play his former team.

WEEK 4 (Oct. 4, 1:00) - at the New Orleans Saints (MNF)

The Saints are playing the Falcons in the 20th anniversary of the ‘Dome-coming’ game from 2006, and Atlanta reportedly requested the NFL not schedule that game . The league ignored that, and then apparently allowed that report to leak.

Even though the Falcons swept the series in 2025, lead the all-time series (58-56), and dominated the Saints on the 10th anniversary of this game in 2016 (scored 45 points), any excuse to include the division rivals from New Orleans on here is going to be taken.

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