Falcons Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

The NFL schedule release has finally arrived! Today, we will learn when the Atlanta Falcons will debut their new head coach and new-look team. It is an exciting day for fans and social media teams alike.

We do know WHO the Falcons will have on the schedule, just not when. Tuesday was the first and only official word handed down from the NFL office. They confirmed who the Falcons will face and when in their international game in Madrid, but little else is officially known at this time.

There have been plenty of comments about the easier strength of schedule the Falcons have coming into this season (.465), but that is just a surface-level sta t . On paper, it is the fifth-easiest in the NFL. When you dig into who those teams really are, it becomes a lot less easy.

The NFC South is paired up with the AFC and NFC North this season, plus the Falcons will play the division's third-place schedule. Atlanta's opponents are as follows:

Home Team (9): Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals (in Madrid)

Away Team (8): Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders

A lack of confirmations will not stop the rumor mill from spinning, and Falcons OnSI has collected everything that has spun out of there and compiled it right here for fans to have all in one place.

Let's take a look at what social media has told us about the Falcons' schedule.

**None of these games, aside from the international game, has been confirmed by the league office**

WEEK 1 (Sept. 13, 1:00 PM) - at the Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was harassed by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense all game | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Falcons do not have a very good track record agains the Steelers, so starting the season off with them will be a difficult test. They trail the all-time series 16-2-1, and have lost the last five matchups.

The last time these two teams played was in 2024, when Kirk Cousins and Raheem Morris made their debut at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The offense was quiet in that game, with TJ Watt and the Steeler defense hounded Cousins all game long. Atlanta fell 18-10 in a game where they did not allow a single touchdown.

WEEK 3 (Sept. 24, 8:00 PM) - at the Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker tackles Atlanta Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Falcons and Packers have played in several important games over the last several years, and the games are nearly split down the middle. The Falcons won their last matchup in 2023 in a thrilling 25-24 finish at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This game, if true, would be the first prime time game of not for Kevin Stefanski and the Falcons in 2026.

WEEK 8 (Nov. 1, 1:00 PM) - at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford celebrates after intercepting a pass from Baker Mayfield | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Falcons and Buccaneers always seem to provide instant entertainment. Their last matchup on Thursday Night Football came down to the wire, and the combination of Kirk Cousins and Kyle Pitts provided some fireworks in the Falcons' win.

WEEK 9 (Nov. 8, 9:30 AM) - vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (Madrid)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow burned the Falcons the last time they squared off | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

These two franchises have not faced off since 2022, but Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 Cincinnati win. The Bengals have claimed the last three matchups.

WEEK 15 (Dec. 20, 1:00) - at the Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. played an exciting game | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Falcons and Commanders have gotten to know each other rather well over the last several seasons, with the two franchises meeting every year since 2021. Washington took the first four games, but Atlanta finally snapped that streak with a win last season.

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