Falcons vs. Dolphins Odds, How to Watch for Preseason Week 3

MIAMI – The Atlanta Falcons are putting a bow on the 2026 preseason slate on Friday night with a trip to Miami to take on the Miami Dolphins, and there is still a lot on the line coming into this game.

The quarterback competition reached a new level with the medical clearance of Michael Penix Jr., but Kevin Stefanski disappointed many when he announced Tuesday that the incumbent starter would remain sidelined for this game. Tua Tagovailoa, on the other hand, is set to take on his former team with everything on the line.

The former Dolphins quarterback has struggled this summer in Penix's absence, but the third preseason game will be another important milestone in his quest to take the Falcons’ Week 1 starting job. How he performs in this game could make or break those chances.

In the absence of Penix, Cooper Rush and Jack Strand will both look to match their outstanding Week 2 performances as they battle for the third quarterback slot on the roster.

Elsewhere, it remains to be seen who will suit up for Atlanta. Stefanski opted to play many of his offensive linemen for the first preseason game, but Jake Matthews exited with an undisclosed injury, and Jawaan Taylor remained sidelined with his knee injury. Friday could be the first time we see the new right tackle, but that remains to be seen.

Bijan Robinson and Drake London, meanwhile, did not play. Several prominent defenders also did not play, but it is unclear which of those players may or may not suit up Friday night.

“One of the things that you learn from the data that medical provides you is how much you should do, what playing in these games, what playing in joint practices does to your first few weeks of the season from a soft tissue perspective, which I believe in,” Stefanski explained earlier this week.

“There's great data that was shared with us at the league meetings, and we've tried to follow through on a lot of that. So, getting X number of plays in preseason, getting to joint practices, I think sets you up for success in the fall. It's not a guarantee of anything, but it does set you up. So, we have a plan.”

The Falcons will not get all the answers during this game, but it is the final audition for the competitions throughout the roster. The numbers on the scoreboard may not matter, but the performances on the field may matter more now than ever.

See below for how you can tune in to the Falcons and Dolphins.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Dolphins +3.5 (-110)

Falcons -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Dolphins +155

Falcons -190

Total

OVER/UNDER 36.5 (-108/-110)

Falcons vs. Dolphins: How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How to Watch (Stream): Live on the FOX 5 (WAGA) app and website

Announcers: ​​Justin Kutcher (play-by-play), Coy Wire and D.J. Shockley (color analysts), Jen Hale (sideline reporter)

Streaming outside the Atlanta market: NFL+ (Subscription Required)

(Subscription Required) How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

Dolphins Preseason Record: 0-2

Falcons Preseason Record: 1-1

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