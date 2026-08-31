Atlanta Falcons Announce 2026 Practice Squad, Including RB Duo

The Atlanta Falcons made some interesting moves to get to their 53-man roster by Sunday night's 6:00 p.m. deadline. One of the more eyebrow-raising moves was only keeping two running backs in Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. as well as just two true edge rushers in Samson Ebukam and Za'Darius Smith.

The presence of just two edge rushers made more sense after the waiver claims went public on Monday afternoon. The Falcons added edge rushers Yasir Abdullah (Jaguars) and Jared Ivey (Seahawks), as well as offensive tackle Cameron Williams from the Eagles. This means three players from Sunday night's initial 53-man roster will have to be removed.

NFL teams were allowed to sign up to 16 players to their practice squads starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, and some of the Falcons' Sunday moves became clearer the waiver claims we announced.

The Falcons announced at 3:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon that they had signed 15 players to their 16-man practice squad. Each of the players was with the team during training camp, with no new additions.

Atlanta Falcons 2026 Practice Squad (15 of 16)

CB Darnay Holmes

CB Cobee Bryant

DL Carlos Allen Jr.

Edge Cameron Sample

LB Josh Woods

RB Cash Jones

RB Tyler Goodson

OL James Brockermeyer

OL Riley Mahlman

OL Kam Dewberry

TE Nick Muse

TE Jack Velling

WR Dylan Drummond

WR Vinny Anthony II

WR Juice Wells

Practice Squad Rules, Salary and Notes

By NFL rule, a player can be elevated to the active game-day roster a maximum of three times before he must either be signed to the active 53-man roster or released. If he's released, he can re-sign to the same practice squad after he clears waivers, and it starts his clock again. Meaning he could conceivably be elevated to the practice squad three more times.

Players with 0-2 seasons get a $13,750 per week salary ($247,500 for 18-week season). Veterans with more than two seasons can negotiate between $18,350 and $22,850 per week.

If a player is elevated from the practice squad to an active game-day roster, he gets the equivalent of a one-week game check at the player's minimum salary. That money can vary for a rookie getting $885,000 per year to a seven-year (or more) veteran getting $1.3 million per year.

A rookie getting $13,750 per week would get a game check of $52,059 (850,000/17) if he's elevated to a game-day roster.

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