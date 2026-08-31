FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Atlanta Falcons locked down their initial 53-man roster, but many more moves are expected to come this week. They waived 37 players, but several could return to the practice squad, assuming they clear waivers this week.

One thing worth noting is the difference between the "released" and "waived" players - the "released" players have vested veteran status and are not subject to the NFL's waivers. They are free agents who can sign with any team, and some of them could choose to re-sign with the Falcons. The players who were "waived" must not clear waivers and be signed to another team's 53-man roster before becoming free agents.

In the meantime, the Falcons will need to fill out their 16-man practice squad this week, and Falcons OnSI highlighted a few of the top contenders to get that call.

Running Back Tyler Goodson

Tyler Goodson was one of the biggest surprises from Sunday's roster cuts, but his time with the Falcons is unlikely to be ending. As a veteran player, he has the ability to choose his next team without needing to clear waivers. Assuming he wishes to return to Atlanta, he would be a lock to make the practice squad, but it wouldn't be surprising if he makes the Week 1 roster, either.

Running Back Cash Jones

Cash Jones has some fantastic versatility that will make him an ideal practice squad player. A third-down back with the Georgia Bulldogs, Jones is a good blocker with consistent pass-catching ability. He cross-trained with the wide receivers this summer, but lined up as a running back during the preseason. That multi-use ability, plus his strong special teams resume, makes him a strong candidate to be retained.

Wide Receiver Vinny Anthony II

Despite a packed wide receiver room, Vinny Anthony did everything he could to squeeze his way in. He finished with eight receptions for 69 yards during the preseason, along with five kick returns for 170 yards, including a 52-yard return in his most recent outing. The UDFA flashed enough to make himself a good practice squad candidate.

Wide Receiver Dylan Drummond

Dylan Drummond has been a regular on the practice squad over the last several seasons. He got the call-up last winter, and then signed a futures contract over the offseason. The former UDFA is a good depth piece for the wide receiver room.

Tight End Nick Muse

Nick Muse was the final tight end the Falcons parted ways with, and Kevin Stefanski is known for his affinity for this position. The Falcons have three solid players on the active roster, but Stefanski generally likes to have a fourth option on the practice squad. Muse is considered a front-runner for that role. The veteran caught all seven of his preseason targets for 49 yards

Center James Brockermeyer

James Brockermeyer was a popular name amongst the UDFA pickups, but he failed to supplant Corey Levin as the primary backup center. Still, the rookie has a lot of upside, and it would be surprising if he doesn't land on the practice squad.

Interior Offensive Lineman Kam Dewberry

The Falcons need offensive line depth, and Kam Dewberry could be a name to watch here. The former UDFA from Alabama has some upside worth exploring, and Bill Callahan could be the coach to get some of that out of him.

Offensive Tackle Wanya Morris

The Falcons swapped a sixth-round pick for Wanya Morris and a seventh-round pick this summer after Storm Norton was placed on the PUP list. He was expected to be a swing tackle candidate this season, but struggled to make an impact this summer. Instead, he could land on the practice squad, assuming he doesn't sign elsewhere.

Defensive Lineman Carlos Allen Jr.

With too many bodies to clear on the depth chart, Carlos Allen was an unfortunate roster casualty on Sunday. The UDFA made some noise this summer during training camp and was a standout along the interior. He would be a good bet to make the practice squad.

Edge Azeez Ojulari

Another surprising cut was veteran Azeez Ojulari. The former Georgia Bulldog has struggled to be consistent over his NFL career, but he was expected to play a sizeable role for the Falcons this season. He will likely sign elsewhere, but he would otherwise be a strong candidate for Atlanta to target.

Edge Bralen Trice

Bralen Trice has had a disappointing career thus far. After the Falcons took him in the third round back in 2024, the edge rusher has yet to make his professional debut. He suffered several injuries that have kept him out of action, but he played well enough on Friday to remind people of the potential he once had.

Linebacker Josh Woods

Josh Woods was a late addition to the Falcons' roster this summer. He has been a standout special teams player in Atlanta over the last several seasons, and he could play a similar role on the team's practice squad this season.

Linebacker Channing Tindall

Like Woods, Channing Tindall is a solid option for the Falcons' special teams unit. He could provide some valuable depth and would be a good candidate for the practice squad.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes

Another surprising cut is veteran nickelback Darnay Holmes. He took several reps with the first-team defense throughout training camp and was widely expected to play a serious role in the secondary this season.

With Holmes being a vested veteran, he has the option of resigning with the Falcons after they make some additional moves this week. He would be considered a lock to make the practice squad, but it would not be surprising to see him land on the 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

Cornerback Cobee Bryant

Cobee Bryant played a big role for the Falcons' secondary down the stretch last season after an injury to Mike Hughes, and it was a small surprise that he did not make the initial roster. The former UDFA was a practice squad player last season, and he could be a good option for the Falcons to consider in 2026, too.

Cornerback A.J. Woods

Teams can never have enough secondary depth, and A.J. Woods would be a solid option for them here. He has spent most of his NFL career on practice squads, but he has experience in the Falcons' secondary.

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