Atlanta Falcons 6-Week Report Card: Who Makes the Grade?

The Atlanta Falcons are 2-4 as they've passed through the one-third mark of the season. They've already experienced the roller coaster highs and lows of a team in two-game stretches. Going from a team looking like it was picking in the top 5, to playoff contenders, and then back to getting dominated at home.

With the inconsistencies, it's tough to put a grade on each unit, but we're going to give it a shot at the 6-week mark of the season.

QB Michael Penix Jr.: B

If I were grading the unit as a whole, it would probably be a C- or D, with the first two games coming in at F- (helping to explain the 2-4 record). But Cooper Rush, who was released on Monday in favor of Andy Dalton, was never meant to play. An emergency starter who was unemployed in July looked just that: an emergency starter who was unemployed in July.

However, Michael Penix Jr. has now made four starts after missing the first two games, and there's been a lot of good, with some things that need to improve.

His accuracy on intermediate and deep passes has been among the best in the NFL. He's shown off his talented left arm, which made him a top-10 pick in 2024. His passer rating of 106.0 puts him fifth in the NFL among quarterbacks who have made at least four starts.

He needs to improve his pre-snap reads, finding the hot route when there's obvious pressure coming. The Chicago Bears blitzed him on 56% of his dropbacks, and he was 9/20 for 47 yards while the Bears built a 31-7 lead.

Being better against the blitz is a combination of Penix being more comfortable facing a rush, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees installing plays with easy hot routes, and the protection from his offensive line, tight ends, and linebackers.

Experience should go a long way towards helping Penix recognize and adjust plays pre-snap. He's shown plenty of potential; now it's about staying healthy and progressing.

Running Back: A

Put whatever flavor of "A" you'd like on this: A or A+. Bijan Robinson is one of the best players in the NFL, and he got a three-game prime-time window to show off just how good he is.

The only way to slow him down is to keep him off the field. The Chicago Bears did just that on Sunday with a 2-1 advantage in time of possession. Robinson had just nine carries in the entire game.

That can't happen again.

Brian Robinson Jr. has been a capable No. 2 and provided power running and pile moving to replace the departed Tyler Allgeier.

Wide Receiver: B

Drake London is an A, and Jahan Dotson has looked like a solid option at No. 2 when he's gotten the opportunity. He only has 11 catches, but he's being asked to stretch the defense for bigger, lower-percentage plays. His 21.5 yards per catch leads the Falcons.

Olamide Zaccheaus has been a bit of a disappointment. He's not going to be high volume in this offense, but he still only has four catches on 11 targets in six games.

Zachariah Branch has 10 catches on 11 targets, but he's mostly been used as a gimmick receiver on screens and has just 55 yards. We got a reminder on Sunday that despite the potential, he's still a rookie with plenty of room to grow.

Tight End: C+

Penix has an elite arm and an elite No. 1 wide receiver. Drake London is going to hoover up most of the targets. Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. would like to see a little bit better ball distribution. He's been really good when targeted. His 68.2% reception rate and three touchdowns both lead the team.

However, he's only been targeted 22 times in six games. To get the most out of Pitts and the investment the Falcons put in him, that number should be around 36.

Charlie Woerner has been an adequate blocker and Austin Hooper has done a decent job as a second receiving tight end option.

Offensive Tackle: C-

I think it's safe to say that Jack Matthews is having his worst season as a Falcon. He's not expected to keep improving at 34 years old, but he's been a liability in pass protection this season. If you put any stock in PFF grades, they have him at 53.1 this season. 69.8 was his previous low (last season), other than his rookie season more than a decade ago.

Jawaan Taylor is the only newcomer to the offensive line. He looked it on Sunday against the Bears. He's done an admirable job at right tackle and has been a clear upgrade over last year's starter, Eli Wilkinson, but he was overwhelmed by the Bears' blitz packages.

It's not so much a physical problem. He's been good when on task, but the confusion the Bears caused from the right side of the offensive line with multiple blitzes made Taylor a liability.

If we take quarterback off the table, offensive tackle becomes the biggest need for the Falcons in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Interior OL: B

The Falcons have two of the five highest-paid guards in the NFL. Matthew Bergeron comes in at No. 2 at $24.0 million per season, and Chris Lindstrom is No. 5 at $20.5 million.

They've looked like the highest-paid tandem for most of the season. The Falcons' run game has been excellent this season, giving Robinson enough room to be spectacular, and they've been good in protection. For the most part, any pass protection problems have come from overloads on the edges, not up the middle.

Ryan Neuzil is a free agent at the end of the season. He's making $6.2 million this year and should be in line for a raise when his contract expires.

Defensive Line: B

The Falcons' rebuilt defensive line has been really good. Gervon Dexter Sr. and Brandon Dorlus form a fearsome interior pass rush. LaCale London and Maason Smith are solid in the rotation as well. Zach Harrison has made an impact after being cut by the team at the beginning of the season.

The Falcons' run defense is ranked No. 4 in the NFL at 83.2 yards per game.

Dexter got a contract extension already, and Brandon Dorlus is in line for one this offseason.

Edge Rusher: C-

This is a room that is defined by who hasn't been there. Jalen Walker was lost for the season in training camp. James Pearce Jr. was suspended for the first eight games of the season. Za'Darius Smith missed the better part of three games after a concusson early in Week 4.

Cam Thomas has been better than expected, but he and Samson Ebukam are quality depth pieces forced into starting roles. Thomas has been good against the run, but sealing an edge has been a problem for this team in run defense.

Bears QB Caleb Williams doesn't escape the pocket and have eons of time and acres of space if it's Pearce or Walker chasing him instead of Thomas or one of the defensive linemen.

The Falcons lack speed on the edge right now. Mobile quarterbacks like Williams and Tyler Huntley of the Ravens exploited that in the last two weeks.

Pearce is scheduled to return after sitting out two more games.

Linebacker: C

If we're going against expectations, the grade would be higher. Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins have both played well... for rookies. There's a lot of excitement for their future, but if you want to see A-grade linebacker play, wait until Fred Warner comes to town with the 49ers next week.

Divine Deablo suffered an ankle injury in training camp that may have slowed him down, but there's no other way to put it right now: he's been poor. He's been out of position and has looked a step slow in space.

I thought he'd be in line for a contract extension over the summer. He's a free agent after the season, and the way he's playing, he won't be back in 2027.

Cornerback: C-

The Falcons finally invested a second-round pick in the cornerback room, but Avieon Terrell wasn't going to fix years of neglect by himself. This room is thin on talent, and injuries have made it threadbare.

A.J. Terrell gets a lot of grief from Falcons fans, but it's painfully obvious when he's not out there. He's missed the last four weeks, but he's scheduled to return from the injured list this week. He may need some time to work his way back into shape after a four-week hamstring injury.

Mike Hughes is a useful No. 3 or No. 4 cornerback forced to be a No. 1 or No. 2. Billy Bowman Jr. has missed time recovering from an injury. CJ Henderson was on the practice squad last year, and then he was playing well this season in Terrell's spot before getting hurt.

If offensive tackle is the No. 1 priority this offseason, cornerback has to be No. 2. The Falcons need to invest in at least two corners. Another Day 2 draft pick and a free agent.

Coaching: B

The Falcons have improved on offense despite two of their games being played with an emergency quarterback. Their points per game have increased by two points over last season, but that feels more like injury and personnel problems than defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

The coverage units and kicking game have improved, though two return fumbles are marks against.

Yet, the Falcons are 2-4.

We knew the schedule was going to be tougher this season. Maybe if Tua Tagovailoa were healthy against an inept Steelers team in Week 1, the Falcons could have come away with a victory.

But it was always going to be the case that Atlanta could actually be an improved team in 2026 with a worse record than in 2025.

It doesn't get any easier either.

Three of the Falcons' next five games come against the 49ers (6-0), Vikings (5-0), and Chiefs (5-0).

Arthur Blank didn't clean house in January because the Falcons were in a good spot. New general manager Ian Cunningham has shown he has a good eye for value in both the NFL Draft and with limited salary cap ability last season.

The Falcons have a full allotment of picks in 2027 and the most cap space available by some distance.

Michael Penix's health and continued progression will be the biggest storyline this season. The Falcons should get their first-round edge rushers back next season, and then heavy investments in the offensive line and cornerback, along with bolstering the overall talent, are on the menu 2027.

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