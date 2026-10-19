Atlanta Falcons Signing Veteran Quarterback Andy Dalton, per Report

The Atlanta Falcons are adding another veteran quarterback to their roster, as Andy Dalton is signing with the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dalton, 38, joins Atlanta after recently being released by the Philadelphia Eagles, giving the Falcons another experienced option in their quarterback room. The move comes as Atlanta continues to navigate uncertainty at the position and looks to maintain depth for the remainder of the season.

To make room for Dalton, the Falcons are releasing Cooper Rush, according to the reported roster move.

Dalton brings 16 seasons of NFL experience, having spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, and Carolina Panthers before joining Philadelphia earlier this year. He has thrown for more than 39,000 career yards and 254 touchdowns during his NFL career, making him one of the league's most experienced backup quarterbacks.

The Eagles acquired Dalton from the Panthers in March for a 2027 seventh-round draft pick. Philadelphia wanted an experienced presence behind starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, with Dalton competing against Tanner McKee for the backup position.

Dalton initially won that competition but struggled to hold onto the job. He appeared in one game for Philadelphia, completing none of his one pass attempts and throwing an interception during a Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. He entered the game while Hurts underwent an evaluation for a possible head injury.

Philadelphia subsequently demoted Dalton behind McKee before releasing the veteran quarterback on Oct. 9. The Eagles determined that carrying four quarterbacks was no longer necessary, leaving Dalton available to sign elsewhere.

Although Philadelphia could have considered bringing Dalton back to its practice squad, his reported agreement with Atlanta gives him another opportunity to continue his NFL career.

Meanwhile, Rush's departure marks another change for Atlanta's quarterback depth chart. The Falcons signed Rush during training camp as insurance while Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa dealt with injuries. His experience made him a valuable option as Atlanta worked through uncertainty at the position.

Rush appeared in two games for the Falcons this season, completing 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions. He finished with a 42.5 passer rating while also rushing twice for 20 yards. He's been the emergency third quarterback for the last four games.

Those numbers leave Atlanta looking for a different option behind its quarterbacks, and Dalton provides a veteran alternative with extensive starting experience.

The Falcons will hope Dalton's familiarity with multiple offensive systems and his experience in high pressure situations can help stabilize the position group as the season progresses.

For Atlanta, the signing represents an insurance move designed to provide additional experience and depth. With Dalton now headed to the Falcons and Rush being released, the team is making another adjustment to its quarterback room as it prepares for the remainder of the 2026 season.

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