Atlanta Falcons Make Pair of Post-NFL Draft Moves

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have made a flurry of moves following the conclusion of the NFL Draft. They opted to move on from punter Trenton Gill on Monday and parted ways with Senior Director of Football Administration Chris Olsen.

Gill, 27, is a former seventh-round draft pick out of NC State. The Chicago Bears selected him with the No. 255 pick in 2022. He played for two years with the team, averaging 46.05 yards per punt and downing 38 inside the 20-yard line.

The Bears moved on from him in 2024, but the Denver Broncos soon picked him up on their practice squad. He was picked up by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later that season. He appeared in eight games, where he averaged 43.3 yards per punt, with nine dropping inside the 20.

Gill also handled kickoff duties for the Bears and Buccaneers.

He was signed to a reserve/futures contract with the Falcons back in January, but will now be a free agent. The Falcons signed Jake Bailey out of free agency to a three-year contract, and he will now be the lone punting option in Atlanta. Bailey averages 46.3 yards per punt, with 165 career punts landed inside the 20.

The second move the Falcons made was to move on from Olsen, as reported by NFL insider Tom Pelissero .

Olsen has 18 years of club experience negotiating player, coaching, front-office contracts, and managing the salary cap. He also worked at the NFL Management Council for over 12 years.

The Falcons hired Olsen as senior director in 2021 after he spent 13 seasons with the Houston Texans, where he served as the senior vice president of football administration. He also made a stop with the New York Giants.

The decision is the latest change in Atlanta, which continues to overhaul its front office following the hiring of Ian Cunningham as the new general manager. According to Neil Stratton , the Falcons parted ways with four members of their college scouting staff. He confirmed three of those names as Alex Brown, Rushell Harvey, and Shepley Heard.

The Falcons just wrapped a crucial weekend where the team added six new members to the roster via the draft. They also added several undrafted free agents. More moves could be coming soon as they ramp into the second wave of free agency.

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