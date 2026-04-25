Takeaways from Day 2 of the Atlanta Falcons' Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH – The second day of the NFL Draft has come and gone, and the Atlanta Falcons were finally able to make their selections. Ian Cunningham was all smiles after his draft haul, bringing in cornerback Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch with picks 48 and 79.

What are the major takeaways from Day 2? Falcons OnSI put together some quick thoughts.

The Falcons’ Secondary Is Locked Down

The Falcons hit a jackpot with the drop of Avieon Terrell. The Clemson product, and younger brother of Falcons’ All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., was a perceived first-round talent. He started 31 straight games and led the team with passes defended in each of the last two years.

He has a nose for the football, and his eight forced fumbles are a program record for a defensive back. Terrell plays bigger than his smaller frame might indicate.

Avieon will compete with incumbent starter Mike Hughes for the duties of second corner, but he fits right into the Falcons’ secondary that is quickly rising in the ranks as one of the NFL’s better units. They finished in the middle of the league in expected points added per pass (-0.08), but that was despite several injuries that hit them over the second half of the season.

The Terrell brothers, Hughes, and Billy Bowman Jr. make up a solid starting-caliber cornerback corps, with Xavier Watts and Jessie Bates III at safety. Behind him, Darnay Holmes, Sydney Brown, Cobee Bryant, Clark Phillips III, and C.J. Henderson make up outstanding depth pieces.

After Friday, the Falcons have a locked-down secondary.

Maason Smith Will Be Counted On Year One

The Falcons were expected to be targeting a defensive tackle on day two, and they had several they could have picked from. Lee Hunter, Domonique Orange, Chris McClellan, and Albert Regis were all available to them, but they chose to pass. They could still look to add a quality player to the position group with No. 122, with Zxavian Harris, Gracen Halton, and Darrell Jackson Jr. still on the board.

But this is also a sign that they are comfortable with the guys they have.

After trading for Maason Smith for Ruke Orhorhoro in a one-for-one move last week, they are counting on him to make an immediate difference-maker in the interior. He is a bit better suited to shift from the three-technique inside compared to Orhorhoro, and the Falcons will need him.

This defense finished No. 27 in expected points added per rush last season (+0.01), and they could use some added depth. Smith joins Da’Shawn Hand and Chris Williams as the new additions to replace David Onyemata and Kentavius Street.

The Wide Receiver Position Has New-Found Flexibility

The Falcons suffered through some serious depth issues at wide receiver last season, and the offseason additions have made it clear that the new leadership does not want to see that continue. Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus were added in free agency, but Zachariah Branch put a shot in the arm of that unit.

Branch will mostly play out of the slot and will provide an outstanding underneath option for either Tua Tagovailoa or Michael Penix Jr. He has elite speed, and does not shy away from contact (despite his diminutive stature). The wideout has the tools to be an elite gadget player who moves all over the field and causes trouble for opposing defenses.

He is a house-call waiting to happen, and a playmaker for the Falcons to deploy – whether on offense or on special teams as a returner.

No matter his role, the Falcons have a quartet of players (along with tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and running backs Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson) who will be fun weapons for Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees to deploy this season. With proper quarterback play, this new-look passing attack could prove challenging to slow down.

Fireworks Coming on Day Three?

Trades were speculated for the Falcons over the last several months. Ian Cunningham claimed it was his goal to maximize his swings at the plate. He cited his first season in Chicago, where they turned five picks into 11. They carried just five selections into this weekend, and after two days, they still have exactly that.

Cunningham later explained that the value of the players on the board was simply too much to give up – Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch were expected by several draft experts to go a full round earlier than the Falcons selected them.

But the Falcons still have several positions of need to address on Day 3. They have picks Nos. 122, 215, and 231, and could still look to move back to acquire more.

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