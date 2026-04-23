One Thing the Falcons Cannot Afford to Get Wrong in the NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH – The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for the NFL Draft this weekend, but they will be a bit strapped for draft capital. While they have several pressing needs that they must address during the biggest event of the NFL’s offseason, they will have just five picks to make that happen.

Despite the lack of capital, the Falcons remain one of the more interesting teams. After resetting their front office and coaching staff earlier this offseason, their direction for 2026 will become clear this weekend. Moves will be made, and needs will be addressed, but ultimately, one thing cannot happen.

The Falcons must remain patient during the NFL Draft. Yes, they only have five picks. Yes, they do not hold a first-round pick, and they will be forced to sit and watch as talented, franchise-changing players come off the board.

But they cannot suffer the same mistakes of the last regime. Terry Fontenot was far too willing to borrow from the future for the wants of today. The former general manager made six trades over his tenure, and five of those were to move up.

Edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie was selected No. 38 overall in 2022 (acquired for No. 43 and No. 114),

Guard Matthew Bergeron was selected No. 38 overall in 2023 (acquired for No. 44 and No. 110)

Defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro was selected No. 35 overall in 2024 (acquired for No. 43 and No. 79, plus the return of No. 186 that turned into Jase McClellan)

Edge rusher James Pearce was selected No. 26 overall in 2025 (acquired for a 2026 first-round pick, No. 46 and No. 242, plus the return on No. 101)

Safety Xavier Watts was selected No. 96 overall in 2025 (acquired for No. 101 and a 2026 fifth-round pick)

Lots of moves, but not enough return. One of those players was arrested this offseason and is expected to receive a hefty suspension from the league (Pearce), and two more have found new teams (Orhorhoro and Ebiketie). While Watts looks like an outstanding addition and Bergeron has been rock solid at guard, the overall return for the Falcons has not consistently been up to snuff.

When teams take big swings, they cannot afford to miss. Fontenot was aggressive, but they were regularly forced to make the most of limited picks. As a result, the depth of this roster was barren, and that cost them games – and Fontenot his job.

They cannot repeat those mistakes this year.

Fortunately for the Falcons, Ian Cunningham appears to have shifted the team’s draft strategy moving forward. He has said several times that his goal is to increase his swings at the plate rather than chase quick fixes.

Above any single pick, patience will be the best move the Falcons make this weekend.

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