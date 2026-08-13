Atlanta Falcons Rookies to Watch vs. Denver Broncos on Friday Night

The Atlanta Falcons are no strangers to having impact rookies. They finished last season with two rookies in the top five of AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and another who finished with the second-most sacks among first-year players.

Despite not having a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Falcons are once again set to have some rookies contributing early on both sides of the ball.

At the start of training camp, it was unknown how much these rookies would see the field, but as they continue to make plays on the practice field, it is becoming clearer that these rookies will make an impact come the regular season.

Before the team gets there, though, it must play three preseason games in which these rookies are sure to see plenty of reps.

So who should Falcons fans be keeping an eye out for and in what games?

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the first and third preseason games are the most important for the team to get the potential starters ready for the regular season. These will be key spots to keep an eye out for Falcons rookies who are working their way into the starting lineup.

The first preseason game is this Friday, August 14th, against the Denver Broncos. This will be an amazing opportunity for the Falcons' rookies to showcase what they can do in a game environment on the NFL level. Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton has historically played a lot of his first team in the preseason, and the Broncos have a deep, talented team that went 14-3 last season.

The second game on August 22nd against the Colts will also likely feature a lot of the rookies on the field and will be another opportunity for them to prove themselves in a true game environment. Finally, on August 28th, Falcons fans will get their best look at what the starting lineup will look like come Week 1, and which rookies have carved themselves a spot.

So which rookies are most likely to impress in these preseason games and earn some quality playing time come Week One?

WR Zachariah Branch

Former Georgia Bulldogs WR has been turning heads since he stepped onto the Atlanta Falcons practice field. | Scott Kennedy, Falcons Podcast

Branch is one of the biggest rookie names to look for in these preseason matchups. Branch has already been making a name for himself in training camp by showcasing his impressive speed and burst to score some long touchdowns.

Branch has already been impressing teammates with his skill set on the field.

"Explosiveness. He's very explosive—down the field, in the short game, catching the ball and transitioning into a runner,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said on what has stood out about Branch.

The Falcons' third-round pick will be fighting for reps with veteran Olamide Zaccheaus, and their snap counts and performances in the preseason will be something to keep an eye on.

QB Jack Strand

Undrafted free agent Jack Strand has been a pleasant surprise for the Atlanta Falcons during training camp. | Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI

The undrafted quarterback from Minnesota State-Moorhead will be the third quarterback on the field behind Tua Tagovailoa and Cooper Rush. He could see the entire second half against the Broncos on Friday.



At 6’5 and 245 pounds, he’s a big, athletic quarterback with a quick release and a strong arm. He’s battling to make the 53-man roster and has been very good at OTAs, minicamp, and now training camp.

CB Avieon Terrell

Terrell joins his brother in the Falcons' secondary after the team selected him in the second round of the NFL Draft. Terrell is a bit undersized but plays with great physicality and technique.

Kevin Stefanski said that Terrell has passed every test the coaching staff has thrown his way, and because of that, they felt they could expand his role to include reps at nickelback as well as outside corner.

Terrell will be competing with veteran Mike Hughes for the second outside corner spot opposite his brother, and a couple of different guys for the nickel corner position as Billy Bowman continues to rehab from his Achilles injury.

We may have to wait to see Terrell’s debut. He was held out of practice this week as he works through an undisclosed injury. Terrell was hampered by a hamstring during the pre-draft process, and that’s one reason he fell to the Falcons at pick No. 48.

LB Harold Perkins Jr.

Harold Perkins Jr. has seen a lot of reps at inside linebacker during Atlanta Falcons training camp. | Scott Kennedy, Atlanta Falcons On SI

Perkins was a sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft, but the former five-star recruit has slowly been carving a role for himself during training camp. He has already been seeing first-team reps at linebacker and has a further chance to prove himself during the preseason games.

Perkins has a massive chance to step into a role similar to the departed Kaden Elliss. Elliss played 75% of his snaps inside for the Falcons last year, and he would join the pass rush depending on down and distance.

Keep an eye on how Jeff Ulbrich decides to use Perkins as well as how often he is seeing the field during the preseason games. Perkins is also someone who will likely play a lot of snaps in the second game as he tries to secure a more consistent role in the defense.

LB Kendal Daniels

Like Perkins, has been slowly carving a larger role for himself as training camp has gone on. Early in training camp, it looked like Christian Harris had secured the second starting linebacker spot next to Divine Deablo, but lately Daniels has been getting a lot of reps with the first-team defensive unit along with Perkins.

OL Ethan Onianwa

The seventh-round pick out of Ohio State was considered a project, but with the absence of Jawaan Taylor for all of training camp (Taylor was just activated this week), Onianwa has gotten a lot of reps with the first team at right tackle as he rotates in with Michael Jerrell and Brandon Walton.

He should see extensive action in that spot on Friday night.

WR/RB/ST Cash Jones

Jones has been moved around since the beginning of OTAs. He’s seen some time at slot receiver, running back, and on special teams. That versatility should help him make the 53-man roster, because the running back room has suddenly gotten crowded with Tyler Goodson, Nathan Carter, newly signed Trey Sermon, and Cash all trying to be the third running back, fourth if they decide to keep an extra.

If Jones can prove to be a viable backup at receiver and running back, along with his special teams work, he can make the team.

Falcons-Broncos will kick off on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It will be televised locally on Fox 5 Atlanta, the ESPN app with an unlimited plan, or NFL+.

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