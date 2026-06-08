No, The 'Kaden Elliss' Role Isn't Best Use of Falcons 2nd-Year Edge Jalon Walker

The Atlanta Falcons invested heavily in their pass rush in former general manager Terry Fontenot's final season in charge. They selected versatile defender Jalon Walker with the No. 15 overall pick, and traded a 2026 first to get back in the first round to take James Pearce Jr.

It may have been too little too late on that side of the ball for Fontenot, who was fired shortly after the final game of the season, but it was an excellent parting gift. Pearce and Walker finished first and second in the NFL among rookies in sacks last season.

Walker had experience with the Georgia Bulldogs playing on the edge and inside. With Kaden Elliss returning to the New Orleans Saints as a free agent, talk has been rampant about Walker filling his role as a hybrid inside/outside guy.

Letting Walker freelance depending on down and distance isn't a bad idea, but having him as a like-for-like replacement for Elliss is.

Elliss had 107 tackles and 3.5 sacks last year. He spent 75% of his snaps at inside linebacker and roughly 25% of his snaps creeping up to the line of scrimmage, according to PFF. He was arguably the MVP of the Falcons' much-improved defense. His heroics for the team earned him a three-year, $33 million contract with $22 million guaranteed in free agency.

His contract places him 12th among inside linebackers in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

Salary is a pretty good way to judge how the NFL values not just a particular player but the position as well. The No. 11 edge rusher makes 2.5 times what the No. 11 linebacker does. Trey Hendrickson checks in at $28 million per year.

Fred Warner is the league's highest-paid inside linebacker at $21 million per season. That would rank him 20th among edge rushers. Will Anderson is the league's highest-paid edge rusher. His new contract averages $50 million per season.

Kaden Ellis got $11 million per year in free agency



39 edge rushers, make at least $11 million per year



pass rushers > than roving linebackers https://t.co/v8obUpost1 — Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) June 6, 2026

If money talks, the NFL isn't just talking, they're screaming. Pass rushers are considerably more valuable than inside linebackers. Even those who walk up to the edge in passing situations.

If Walker is spending 75% of his time inside, it's bad news for the Atlanta Falcons. It would be a signal they think he's not a good enough pass rusher to be a full-time edge, and would be a poor return on the No. 15 overall pick.

The Falcons are attempting to replace Elliss with Christian Harris, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract in free agency, and Day 3 draft picks Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. New general manager Ian Cunningham seems to understand that championship teams aren't built by overspending on non-premium positions.

If Walker is a premium talent, and his draft position and rookie season would indicate that's the case, he'd be wasted taking the majority of his snaps at inside linebacker.

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