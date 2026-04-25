Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Division II Star QB

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly signing former Minnesota-Moorhead quarterback Jack Strand as an undrafted free agent, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero . The former Division II star quarterback is the first player the Falcons have signed to a contract after the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Strand, 21, has been the starter for the Dragons for the last four seasons. He won the job four games into his freshman year (2022). He broke the school record for single-game completions and was second-team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference for his 2,280 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions that season.

He improved as a sophomore, throwing for 3,914 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions over 11 games. That was a record-setting season for Strand, and his pass attempts, completions, yards, and touchdowns were all single-season school records. Strand was named the MSUM Athlete of the Year, the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year, and first-team All-NSIC for his year.

He finished as a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy in each of his final three seasons with the Dragons, which is awarded to the best player in Division II. He would win the NSIC Offensive Player of the Year award again as a senior after resetting his own records, throwing for 42 touchdowns.

Strand finished with 1,147 career pass completions, 13,161 career passing yards (10th in Division II history), and 126 career touchdowns. He led the Dragons to three consecutive winning seasons for the first time since the 1990s.

He will join a crowded quarterback room in Atlanta. The Falcons will host a quarterback battle between Michael Penix Jr. and newcomer Tua Tagovailoa. Trevor Siemian is the presumed favorite to occupy the third spot on the roster, but Strand could come in and compete with him for the position this summer.

Strand has some good size for the quarterback position, listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds. He will have a long road to potentially making a crack at the roster, but could compete for a shot at the practice squad.

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