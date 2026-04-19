NFL Analyst Makes Biggest Falcons Need Very Clear Just Before 2026 NFL Draft

Unlike the 2025 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons seem to possess split priorities between the offense and defense this spring. The team has a hole at defensive tackle and linebacker but could also use another pass-catcher.

NFL.com's Kevin Patra, though, didn't mince words when he discussed the remaining offseason to-do list for the Falcons entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

On his Falcons to-do list, Patra had receiver-related topics as the No. 1 and 2.

First, Patra called on the team to target a wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft. Next, the analyst urged the Falcons to sign receiver Drake London to a contract extension immediately.

"Whether Michael Penix Jr. (torn ACL) is healthy enough to play in September or Tua Tagovailoa takes the gig and runs with it, the Falcons need another weapon for their passing game. Behind Drake London sits Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus, neither of whom has ever hit the 550-yard mark in the NFL," wrote Patra. "ATL must come out of the draft with another wideout."

Should Falcons Target WR in 2nd Round of 2026 NFL Draft?

It's not shocking Patra argued wide receiver as Atlanta's biggest need, but it was surprising how emphatic he was about the fact.

A majority of 2026 NFL mock drafts have featured the Falcons selecting a defender with their first pick in the second round.

Now, the Falcons could do that and still land an "instant-impact wideout" in the third round. But that's not super likely, and based on his analysis, Patra would probably be against the Falcons drafting a defender before a receiver.

On April 16, Atlantafalcons.com's Will McFadden compiled a list of mock drafts from the top experts in the industry. All of them predicted the Falcons to draft a defensive prospect in the second round.

The Falcons do not have a first-round pick. They hold the No. 48 and 79 selections in the second and third rounds, respectively, on Day 2.

How Quickly Will Falcons Sign Drake London to Extension?

While Patra's article was a draft primer, his second to-do item for the Falcons had nothing to do with the draft.

The NFL analyst called on the team to get a long-term deal done with London.

"While the focus until the July 15 deadline might be on a Kyle Pitts extension, the Falcons must lock down London long-term. Frankly, it's overdue, and the WR market is only going to get more costly."

To Patra's point, the Seattle Seahawks signed Jaxon Smith-Njigba to a 4-year, $168 million extension this offseason. Smith-Njigba is now the highest-paid receiver in the NFL.

The Falcons don't have to top that amount. But the contract potentially raises the price on every receiver going forward.

A new deal for George Pickens or another receiver this summer could do that too.

With a London extension seemingly in the plans for the Falcons, the sooner it officially gets done, the better.