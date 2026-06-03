Atlanta Falcons Work Out Pair of UFL Standouts

The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly working out a pair of UFL standout players at positions of need this week at Flowery Branch.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson , the first player the Falcons welcomed to team headquarters was defensive lineman Jayden Peevy. The defender has three years of NFL experience, making appearances for the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans. Over six NFL appearances, he has six tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defended.

The 6-foot-5, 308-pound interior player played five seasons for Texas A&M (2017-21), where he recorded 138 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 7 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and 20.0 tackles for loss. He became a full-time starter in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

He went undrafted in 2022 and bounced around the league. In addition to his stops in Carolina and Tennessee, Peevy appeared on practice squads for the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, and New Orleans Saints.

Earlier this year, Peevy was drafted by the Orlando Storm in the 2026 UFL Draft. He was released in March before signing with the Birmingham Stallions in April. The defender has combined for 19 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and defended a pass over five UFL games this season.

“Peevy most recently impressed during Spring Football play and has continued generating NFL interest with his size, versatility, and interior pass-rush ability, per his agents Vic Enwere & John Smith,” Wilson wrote.

Wide receiver Tay Martin was the second player, according to a post on his social media account. Like Peevy, Martin was an undrafted player from the 2022 season before joining the UFL earlier this year.

He was a productive player over five college seasons between Washington State (2017-19) and Oklahoma State (2020-21). He had 238 catches for 2,810 yards and 58 touchdowns, but broke out with the Cowboys as a super senior (80 receptions for 1,046 and 10 touchdowns). In the NFL, he has bounced among the San Francisco 49ers (2022-23), the Tennessee Titans (2024), and the Washington Commanders (2025).

He is listed at 6-foot-3, which gives him good size for the position.

Martin has appeared in 10 games for the Columbus Aviators during the UFL season (five starts), catching 42 passes for 483 yards and two touchdowns. He has seven games of NFL experience, catching three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, but his special teams experience is what stands out and could give him an edge in a muddled wide receiver room, should he receive an offer from the Falcons.

Workouts are a common occurrence this time of the year for teams across the NFL. Rosters are constantly evaluated, and the coaching staff and front office had their best look at who they have on from the bottom up. Minicamps, organized team activities, and other team workouts are designed to familiarize the front office with their players as much as to teach plays or fight for depth-chart positioning.

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