FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are constantly playing from behind, and, more often than not, it's buried them.

They struggle to find consistency and have trailed by at least 10 points on 35.9% of their offensive snaps through 10 weeks (the league's highest rate). The results have been three consecutive double-digit losses, with slow starts repeatedly forcing the offense to play catch-up.

“When you're down, it's hard for the coaches, because the playbook gets limited and you have to get some points and stuff like that, get big chunk plays,” left guard Matthew Bergeron said. “It's hard to get the offense rolling when you're trying to get back (in games). We call it G-Bot when you're trying to get back on track. It's not easy. Those guys (the defense), they want to rush the passer, and it makes their life easier. So we just gotta keep working on it.”

Self-inflicted errors have crushed the Falcons through their first 10 games , but Bergeron was adamant that the bye week's priority would be to “clean up” the offensive operation ahead of the season's final stretch. He said that the “leadership” on the roster gives him confidence that they can get there.

“The guys we have in the locker room, I think we have some great guys, some great leaders, on our team,” the left guard said. “I feel like we're going to fight until the end, and we proved that (against the Chiefs). We were down, and we just kept fighting. That's just who we are, and if we hadn't made those mistakes early in the game, we would have been in it.”

But nothing will matter unless this offense can find its legs.

The Falcons' offense looked dramatically different after Michael Penix Jr. returned from injury. Atlanta averaged 31.0 points per game from Weeks 3 through 7, leading the NFL during that stretch. Opposing defenses have since adjusted, and the Falcons have averaged just 10 points over their last three games, all losses.

The rushing attack, in particular, has taken a hit. Despite rostering one of the league’s premier skill players in Bijan Robinson, the Falcons have been outrushed in five of their last six games. The star back has reached the 100-yard rushing mark only once in that stretch and has had at least 20 carries in only one game (their only win).

The slow starts have a lot to do with that, but so does not getting the ball to their star player earlier in games – Robinson only had one carry over the first four possessions against the Chiefs (all three-and-outs).

This inability to establish the offense has drawn scrutiny on the coaching staff. Stefanski confirmed this week that offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will continue calling plays, but the head coach acknowledged that the execution hasn't been good enough.

For an offense that has so much invested in it, this is particularly worrying.

They feature several first-rounders and big-contract players – the five largest contracts are offensive players – but that investment hasn't produced the return the Falcons need so far. That group is averaging just 20.1 points per game and -0.16 EPA per play.

Since Week 5, the numbers are particularly concerning.

According to NextGenStats, the Falcons are 30th in third-down conversion rate and have produced -0.12 EPA per rush. Penix has posted -0.13 EPA per dropback with six interceptions during that stretch, while the offense has averaged just 2.2 points in the first quarter.

Rees was moved from the box to the sideline to improve communication and produce better results, but that change didn’t move the needle against the Chiefs. It remains to be seen whether that move will be permanent.

“The responsibility falls on me,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said about the poor offensive play. “Everything falls on me. We all have to be better. That’s the truth. We are all going to learn from it. We’re not going to hide from it; we’re going to learn from it.”

Stefanski will pull everything apart during the week off to “get under the hood” to see how this team can get back on track, but it starts with these players.

“It’s definitely a mentality, and it’s habits,” Jahan Dotson said. “It’s what you do every day in practice. It doesn’t just happen on game day. It’s what you do every single day. If you are going to say you want to be (a good offense), then you have to be about it every day, and you have to create those habits.”

Frustration is high in the locker room over how the games have gone, but the Falcons still have time to get back on track. Atlanta is still within striking distance in a struggling NFC South and still has games against all three division opponents before the end of the year.

The key now is to keep the team together, despite the 3-7 start. Players have maintained that they still have the right guys in the locker room and the right mindset heading into the final seven games.

“I think the way our team is wired, and the way we were brought on this year – it's not pretty, but we're gonna keep fighting,” Bergeron said. “You just gotta turn that frustration into motivation. And listen, we have a week to fix the bumps and bruises and get back to work.”

“We have a lot of guys that care,” Dotson added. “We have a lot of guys that love this game, a lot of guys that love winning. Obviously, we have not been on that path, so the guys want to fix that.”

Center Corey Levin said the offense is “one guy away” from finding explosive plays. But after 10 games of inconsistent execution, the Falcons need to find out how to turn that optimism into points during this week off.

Otherwise, this season will keep spiraling.