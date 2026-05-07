ESPN Gives Grim Outlook for 2026 Atlanta Falcons

The NFL calendar has turned to the second half of the offseason, and reactions to the work done thus far and projections for what is to come this season have begun to unfurl. In Flowery Branch, the Atlanta Falcons will welcome their rookie class for minicamp before turning their attention to organized team activities later on.

We are still at least a week away from the NFL schedule being released! Needless to say, there is still plenty of time between now and the start of training camp, much less the regular season.

No matter, because Mike Clay of ESPN has released his annual projection guide for the 2026 regular season, and it is not pretty for the Falcons.

Win/Loss Outlook:

In a randomized NFL schedule, Clay has the Falcons favored to win just two games (home versus New Orleans, 53%, and home versus Carolina, 52%). As for the other 15 games, the Falcons find themselves staring at odds of 38% or worse in 14 of them.

Pair that with the fact that their strength of schedule is valued as the eighth easiest in the NFL, and it is clear that neither Clay nor ESPN thinks very highly of what the Falcons can accomplish under Kevin Stefanski this season.

Clay has the Falcons finishing at approximately 5-12 next season, which is good for last in the NFC South and fifth worst in the NFL. They project that the Falcons will only finish above the Dolphins (2-14), Cardinals (3-13), Titans (4-13), and Raiders (5-12).

Positional Rankings and Statistical Projections:

Quarterback – 4/10

Clay projects that the Falcons will split duties evenly between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. Penix will lead the team in passing, completing 68% of his passes (207-for-305) for 2,191 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Tagovailoa is projected to finish by completing 63% of his passes (172-for-273) for 1,902 yards, nine touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The Falcons’ quarterback room ranks at the bottom of the NFL, ahead of only the Browns and Cardinals.

Running Back/Offensive Line – 7/10 & 6/10

Clay is much higher on the Falcons’ running back room than any other position on offense, and they rank behind just the Eagles and Colts. Bijan Robinson clearly carries a lot of the load there, and he is projected to have another outstanding season – 2,037 scrimmage yards (1,317 rushing) and 11 total touchdowns. Brian Robinson is set to add 538 rushing yards and four touchdowns as his new No. 2 back.

Clay sees the offensive line as a middle-of-the-road unit.

Wide Receiver/Tight End – 6/10 & 6/10

Drake London is set to reprise his place as the team’s top option at receiver, and he is projected to have another outstanding season. Clay projects he will catch 104 passes for 1,273 yards and seven touchdowns. At tight end, Kyle Pitts is expected to surge again in 2026 and is projected to catch 82 passes for 872 yards and three touchdowns.

Aside from the lead guys, the Falcons are projected to have several players with sub-par seasons – Olamide Zacceaus (36/376/2), Jahan Dotson (26/322/2), Zachariah Branch (21/254/1), and Austin Hooper (21/184/1) are not expected to contribute much.

The tight end position is considered a top-10 unit league-wide, with only the Colts, Lions, Raiders, and Cardinals having higher-ranked groups. The wide receiver room is seen as a league-average unit.

Defense – No. 28 overall

As a team, Clay does not think the Falcons will come anywhere near their sack production from last season (57 in 2025), projecting just 37 sacks this season. He also does not think too highly of any one position group, aside from safety (7/10) – Clay ranked cornerback (5/10), linebacker (5/10), defensive line (5/10), and edge (4/10) well below the league average.

Much of that skepticism stems from Atlanta replacing several veteran contributors while relying on young, position-flexible defenders to grow into larger roles.

Overall Outlook and Reaction:

This would be a dreadful first season for Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski, but not one that is unexpected or that diminishes their long-term outlook. For how painful this season could end up being, it would set them up to find their franchise quarterback next year in the draft and pinpoint their needs across the board for the new regime.

The Falcons did not invest much in their 2026 outlook, opting to sign several one-year free-agent contracts and making a few aggressive draft moves. Their conservative approach positions them to maximize their free-agent spending in 2027 while continuing to spread talent across the roster with increased draft capital.

But with a wide-open division, more coaching stability, and plenty of talent at the top of their roster, the Falcons could exceed expectations and make a run at the NFC South. But if these projections are to be believed, they will have a long way to go.

The projections paint the Falcons as a rebuilding team still searching for answers. Whether that proves accurate will define the first chapter of the Cunningham-Stefanski era.

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