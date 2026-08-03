Expect to See a Vastly Different Look from Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. took over as the starter at the tail end of his rookie season. He had an impressive three-game cameo, leading to high hopes for 2025.

Under former offensive coordinator Zach Robinson, Penix lined up almost exclusively in the shotgun or pistol formation (a shotgun with the running back directly behind him). The lack of diversity in formations helped contribute to the Falcons running the least amount of play-action in the NFL, despite bringing Robinson from the Rams and their heavy play-action system and having one of the game's best running attacks.

Despite the predictability of run/pass depending on whether it was a pistol or shotgun, Robinson remained steadfast in his belief that Penix shouldn't be behind center, as he was more comfortable in the shotgun.

National media ran with the narrative that Penix couldn't play under center.

Penix, who hasn't been cleared for 11v11s at training camp, has been operating under center extensively during OTAs, minicamp, and training camp thus far. He drew praise from offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

It genuinely sounds like #Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is a big believer in Michael Penix Jr.—and when the OC believes in you, you usually get the opportunity to lead the offense.



Atlanta has its QB1. Penix just needs time and refinement.



Trust Michael Penix Jr. He… pic.twitter.com/qqqtqC6xZD — ATL Sports Zone (@ATLSportsZone) July 31, 2026

Falcons fans coming to the realization that saying: an NFL quarterback can't play under center, is, was, and always has been utter nonsense — Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) May 16, 2026

Head coach Kevin Stefanski doubled down on the use of various formations, no matter who is lining up "under center," so to speak.

“He’s doing excellent in that area," Stefanski said after Saturday's practice of Penix playing under center. "Very pleased with how the work he has put into it. It is something you see players coming out of college; they are less and less under center, so you do have to do more work in the offseason program leading the guys' work on it prior to training camp."

While lining up under center sounds easy enough, it's still something that needs reps, and Penix has been putting in the work. Stefanski doesn't want his offense pigeon-holed into specific formations.

"Sounds simple and in some ways, it is, but getting that snap and pushing off the proper foot and getting the proper drop from under center is different. There are things we believe are best under center. There are certain concepts that are best under center. It does not mean we won’t be in the gun. It does not mean we won’t be in the pistol. It is a little bit of a quarter-turn adjustment for some of our guys. It's just technique and luckily, we’ve got [QB Coach] Alex Van Pelt to help those guys.”

Penix will have to beat Tua Tagovailoa for the starting quarterback job, but no matter who lines up at quarterback, expect to see a wide variety of formations that hopefully make the offense less predictable.

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