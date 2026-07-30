Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Provides Recovery Timeline at Training Camp

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons had a tough start to training camp, headlined by injury issues at quarterback. The biggest development among those was the confirmation that Michael Penix Jr . will be unavailable, at least through the early portions of the summer – or perhaps, upwards of four weeks.

"I was told another four weeks, possibly going into that next stage," Penix said Wednesday. "But at the same time, it could be earlier. It just depends on how my body is doing throughout this whole camp process."

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Penix is "hitting every single checkpoint" and that he is "confident in the plan." Meanwhile, right guard Chris Lindstrom reiterated his support of Penix while he recovers.

"Whatever setbacks he’s had in his career, he’s always overcoming it," the All-Pro offensive lineman said. "You just really want the best for him. I think he put his best foot forward and I’m kind of looking forward to seeing where that goes."

A prolonged absence would mean he could miss the first two preseason games, and crucial time to prepare for the season and win the job over Tua Tagovailoa – who is dealing with an injury issue of his own and did not practice.

He is eight months removed from tearing his ACL in Week 11, but he finds himself in a similar situation to what he was in a month ago. Similar to his OTA and Minicamp availability, Penix was an active participant during drills on Wednesday. He appeared to move well, but stood to the side for team drills. Despite not being able to participate, Penix is still taking “mental reps” to keep things fresh.

"I'm back there looking at the defensive structure, thinking about the play call because I'm getting a play call as well," he said Wednesday after practice. "I'm thinking about the play call and what I would do if I was in that situation. Obviously, it's not the same because you're not in there, but as best as I can on the mental side of it, I try to take that seriously so I can get those mental reps so that whenever that time does come, I'm already mentally there."

Penix learned last week that he would not be available. He told the media that his doctor believed the best course of action was to err on the side of caution while he continues to recover from his knee injury. His next appointment will be within the month, but a medical clearance could come sooner.

Until that point, he is sticking to the process and trusting his doctor.

"All that he can go off of is what he sees in me [health-wise]," Penix explained. "That was the decision that he made based on what he saw with my body.

"But he did say I am further along than what he expected me to be. So, I feel like I'm in a great spot. But like I said, just controlling what I can control and going out there and attacking each and every day with my rehab process so that I can get back healthy."

Penix felt that he could have been cleared for team drills, and that he feels good, but that they "need to be smart about it." Even in the non-contact shirt that quarterbacks wear during training camp, there is always a chance that a player falls on his knee. He said the "contact aspect" was likely what prevented his clearance at this point.

Until that clearance comes, Penix is focused on getting better one day at a time and "running his own race." He said he "can't even think about the season until [he is] recovered," so he will continue with the rehab process until he gets the green light from his doctors.

"I care about getting back healthy because the last thing I want to do is get out there and not be able to give my team 100 percent," Penix said. "I feel like that's only right for the team. And that's only fair for the team that whenever I do come back, I'm 100 percent for them."

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