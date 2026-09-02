Falcons Add Former Chiefs OL to Practice Squad, Work Out Familiar Face at Edge

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t finished building their roster.

Even after setting their initial 53-man roster, Atlanta continues to make moves and evaluate available talent, looking for players who can provide depth for the season.

The Falcons have signed offensive lineman Josh Thompson to the practice squad. The addition leaves Atlanta with one practice-squad spot remaining after Josh Woods was signed to the 53-man roster on Monday afternoon.

Thompson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft and initially signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. He transferred from Northwestern to LSU for his final college season, giving him experience in multiple programs before making the jump to the professional level.

The 6-foot-5 guard still needs some polish, but there is plenty to like about his physical profile and potential. He was 304 pounds at his LSU Pro Day and had a 32 3/4" arm with a wide 80" wingspan. He didn't run the 40 but had an 8'8" broad jump, 4.80 shuttle, and 7.96 3-cone.

For the Falcons, the signing is about more than simply filling a practice-squad spot.

Atlanta now has another young offensive lineman to develop behind its established group. Injuries can quickly change an NFL roster, particularly along the offensive line, and having players already in the building who can be developed within the team’s system gives the Falcons another layer of protection.

The Falcons are also exploring an addition on the defensive side of the football.

Atlanta hosted defensive end Khalid Kareem on a visit Tuesday.

Kareem is a familiar player to the organization, having appeared in four games for the Falcons last season. A return would give Atlanta an experienced defensive-line option who already knows the team’s environment and has previous experience in its system.

Kareem was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. His NFL stops have included the Bengals (2020-2021), Indianapolis Colts (2022), Chicago Bears (2023), New York Giants, and Falcons.

That experience could be valuable for a Falcons team continuing to strengthen its defensive front. Atlanta has already added Gervon Dexter, and adding Kareem would give the team another body to compete for snaps and provide depth if injuries strike.

The key is roster flexibility.

Atlanta currently has one practice-squad opening, meaning the Falcons can still add another player without needing to make a corresponding practice-squad move. If Kareem’s visit results in a signing, that final opening could quickly be filled.

The initial 53-man roster is only the starting point. The Falcons will continue evaluating waiver-wire additions, practice-squad players and veterans who can strengthen weaknesses as the regular season approaches.

For Thompson, this is an opportunity to develop into an NFL contributor. For Kareem, it could be a chance to return to a familiar organization.

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