Atlanta Falcons Lose Linebacker to IR, Promote Another from Practice Squad

The Atlanta Falcons are making another roster move following cutdown day, placing linebacker JD Bertrand on injured reserve, the team announced Monday.

To fill Bertrand’s spot on the 53-man roster, Atlanta is signing veteran linebacker Josh Woods from the practice squad .

Woods is a familiar face for the Falcons, having spent the past two seasons with the organization. While his defensive role has been limited, he has become a key contributor on special teams.

Last season, Woods played 82% of Atlanta’s possible special teams snaps over the 12 games he was active. He finished the season with 14 total tackles and gives the Falcons an experienced option who already understands the team and its system.

Woods originally entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears. During his seven-year career, he has played for four different teams, recording 137 total tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

His return comes at an important time for Atlanta as Bertrand heads to injured reserve.

Bertrand will be required to miss at least four games before he can return to the Falcons’ active roster. He remains eligible to return later in the season, but Atlanta will have to use one of its eight designated-to-return options to activate him.

That gives the Falcons some flexibility while Bertrand recovers and allows the team to keep him in its plans for the remainder of the season.

In the meantime, Woods should provide stability on special teams while giving Atlanta additional linebacker depth.

The move also gives the Falcons more flexibility beyond their active roster. With Woods taking Bertrand’s spot on the 53-man roster, Atlanta now has two open practice squad spots available.

Those openings could become useful as the Falcons continue evaluating available players around the league following roster cuts. Atlanta could add depth at linebacker or another position as the team prepares for Week 1.

For Woods, the move represents another opportunity to continue his career in Atlanta. His familiarity with the organization and established role on special teams make him a natural fit to step in immediately.

For Bertrand, the focus now shifts toward recovery. If he is able to return after the required four-game absence, the Falcons will have the option to bring him back using one of their designated-to-return slots.

The Falcons now enter the regular season with Woods back on the active roster, Bertrand temporarily sidelined and two practice squad spots available for additional moves.

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