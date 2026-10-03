Falcons Have Two Defensive Starters Questionable Ahead of Saints Matchup

The Atlanta Falcons have listed two defensive starters as questionable ahead of Monday night's matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Inside linebacker Divine Deablo and defensive end Samson Ebukam are both dealing with hamstring injuries, leaving the Falcons with decisions to make regarding their defensive lineup. Neither player has been ruled out, but their availability will be worth monitoring leading up to kickoff. Further complicating the depth chart at edge, the Falcons also added Yasir Abdullah as questionable due to illness.

Deablo has been limited throughout the week and remained limited during Friday's practice. He has started all three games for Atlanta this season and has played every defensive snap, making his potential absence particularly significant.

Through three games, Deablo has recorded 11 tackles, including five solo tackles, along with one pass defended.

If Deablo cannot play, Christian Harris is listed directly behind him on Atlanta's unofficial depth chart and would be a logical candidate to see an expanded role. Harris has appeared in two games this season and has recorded two tackles, both solo.

Harris brings considerable experience to the position. He started 12 games for the Houston Texans in 2023 and recorded 101 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, and seven passes defended that season. The Falcons could also increase the snaps for rookie Harold Perkins Jr.

Ebukam's situation comes with a more encouraging development.

The veteran defensive end missed Atlanta's Week 3 victory over the Green Bay Packers after suffering a hamstring injury the previous week. However, he returned to full participation Friday, marking the first time he has received that designation since the injury.

Ebukam has appeared in the first two games of the season, recording three tackles and half a sack.

If Ebukam cannot return Monday night, Atlanta can lean on its depth and rotate several players along the defensive front rather than relying on one player to replace his snaps. Bralen Trice has been elevated from the practice squad for two straight weeks. He's a natural addition this year.

Atlanta would need to make a decision on Trice after this week, needing to either sign him to the 53-man roster or release him because of maxing out his practice squad elevations.

Cameron Thomas has been a significant part of that rotation through the first three games. Thomas has played 118 defensive snaps, the most among Atlanta's defensive ends, while Za'Darius Smith has logged 77 snaps. Smith has also been one of the more prominent pieces of the Falcons' pass rush rotation.

The Falcons therefore have established options behind both questionable starters.

Atlanta has no players listed as doubtful or out on its final game status report, meaning both Deablo and Ebukam remain possibilities for Monday night's NFC South matchup.

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