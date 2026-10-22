Falcons LB Kendal Daniels Opens Up About Scary Injury

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels returned to full participation in practice Wednesday after suffering a frightening neck injury against the Chicago Bears, providing an encouraging update as the team prepares for Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Daniels was carted off the field during Atlanta’s 31-23 loss to Chicago after a collision left him experiencing neck pain. Now back on the practice field, the rookie is hopeful he can play Sunday, although his final status will depend on the team’s medical evaluation.

“Yeah, it was a scary play. I’m blessed to come out how I did, and it was a bad play, but I’m happy I’m here,” Daniels said.

The injury was a concerning moment for Atlanta, but Daniels’ return to practice represents a significant step forward just days after he required emergency medical attention.

Kendal Daniels Details Scary Injury Against Bears

Daniels was injured while attempting to tackle Bears tight end Colston Loveland on a screen pass. During the play, Daniels’ facemask collided with Loveland’s knee, causing the linebacker to experience pain in his neck.

“The screen came down. It was the top of my head. It was a pain in my neck, and I just took a knee,” Daniels said.

The rookie initially attempted to get back up but decided against it when the pain persisted.

“Yeah, I tried to get up, but my neck was hurting, so I just went back down and decided to wait till the trainers got over there,” Daniels said.

Medical personnel immobilized his neck and transported him off the field on a stretcher. Daniels was subsequently taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

Despite the frightening scene, Daniels said he never lost consciousness and could feel his hands and feet. Medical personnel evaluated his condition at the hospital before he returned to the stadium later that evening.

Daniels also explained that he focused on following instructions from teammate Chris Lindstrom, who told him to remain still while medical personnel assessed him.

“I was just trying to figure out what was going on,” Daniels said.

Daniels Takes Responsibility for Tackling Technique

After reviewing the play, Daniels identified what he needs to correct moving forward.

“I just got to get my head across. Can’t hit with the top of my head,” Daniels said.

The linebacker acknowledged the importance of improving his technique while expressing gratitude that the injury did not result in a more serious outcome.

Will Kendal Daniels Play Sunday?

Daniels’ full participation in Wednesday’s practice is an encouraging sign for the Falcons, but it does not guarantee he will be available against San Francisco.

When asked about the possibility of playing Sunday, Daniels remained optimistic while emphasizing that he would follow the guidance of the medical staff.

“Yeah, for sure. It could be. Just listening to Jake and all those guys and just waiting on what they say,” Daniels said.

Daniels entered Sunday’s game with 22 tackles and one sack after starting Atlanta’s first six games. His potential availability would provide a boost to a defense preparing for an undefeated 49ers team. Fellow starting linebacker Divine Deablo didn't practice on Wednesday. He suffered an arm injury against the Bears.

The Falcons signed TJ Quinn this week to the practice squad as insurance.

For now, Daniels has made meaningful progress since the frightening incident against Chicago. His full participation on Wednesday gives Atlanta reason for optimism, but his final status will depend on the team’s evaluation of his neck injury throughout the week.

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