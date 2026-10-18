Falcons LB Kendal Daniels Suffers Scary Injury Against Bears

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kendal Daniels suffered a scary injury during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, requiring medical personnel to bring out a stretcher to remove the rookie defender from the field.

The frightening incident occurred when Daniels attempted to tackle Bears tight end Colston Loveland. During the tackle, Daniels’ facemask appeared to make direct contact with Loveland’s knee, leaving the Falcons linebacker down on the field.

Medical personnel immediately rushed to Daniels’ side as he remained on the ground. Trainers surrounded the rookie and attended to him while players from both teams watched the situation unfold.

The medical cart eventually came onto the field as the Falcons’ medical staff worked to assist Daniels. He was subsequently placed on a stretcher and transported off the field, creating a somber atmosphere inside the stadium.

The crowd grew quiet as Daniels received medical attention, reflecting the concern surrounding the young defender. Fans eventually offered applause as he was taken off the field, providing a show of support during a frightening moment.

FOX reported during the fourth quarter that Daniels was fully conscious and wasn't suffering from any loss of movement in his extremities.

Daniels’ teammates also gathered around him, surrounding the injured linebacker as he prepared to leave the field. The scene underscored the seriousness of the situation, with Atlanta’s players offering support to their fellow defender.

The injury occurred during a physical sequence in the third quarter, abruptly shifting attention away from the game itself. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

The use of a stretcher and the time medical personnel spent attending to Daniels made the incident particularly concerning. However, the exact nature and severity of his injury have not been confirmed.

Daniels, a rookie out of Oklahoma, has been a key piece of Atlanta’s defense. His injury could have implications for the Falcons moving forward, depending on the severity of the situation and the recovery process.

Daniels was just one of several Falcons defenders who were injured against the Bears. Cornerback Avieon Terrell suffered a shoulder injury, and linebacker Divine Deablo left in the first half with an arm injury. Deablo broke his arm and missed six weeks last season. Terrell was diagnosed with a stinger and returned in the second half.

For now, the primary concern is Daniels’ health following the frightening scene. The Falcons will likely provide additional information when it becomes available.

No official diagnosis or timetable for a potential return has been announced. Further updates on Daniels’ condition are expected as more information becomes available.

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