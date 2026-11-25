FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons entered the bye week in a skid. The 3-7 squad has lost three straight games and five of their last six. The season isn’t completely lost yet , with the division still within reach, but the margin for error has nearly disappeared.

If the Falcons hope to reach their goals, it starts with getting back to what they do best: running the ball and stopping the run.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spent his time away locked in his office, watching play after play and working to get his team’s season back on track. He said he identified some areas that they can improve and continue to address as a team.

From there, it’s a “big lift” for the position coaches to convey that information to the players in bite-sized form to avoid mental overload.

“All of our coaches have a specific area that they’re in charge of, quote unquote,” Stefanski said. “They do their self-scout in that area. Then, in our own ways, you go back, and you just watch games; and then you also go back, and you watch the run game, and then you cut it up; and you watch the wide zone and the duo and the perimeter run game, et cetera.”

After 10 weeks of games, the Falcons needed the reset, both offensively and defensively.

The Falcons are No. 23 in scoring offense (20.1 points per game), No. 18 in total offense (327.4 yards per game), and No. 27 in EPA per play (-0.16). They are No. 24 in scoring defense (25.8 points per game), No. 29 in total defense (358.2 yards per game), and No. 20 in EPA per play (-0.02).

There is plenty to improve, but fitting it all in a week away is a massive undertaking.

“I think it's the age-old as teachers and coaches, we should be able to handle a lot of that. And then what you give your students – what you give your players, maybe is not as much of that,” Stefanski said. “I often think about the playbook. The playbook's this big, but you don't need your players to know all of that. A lot of times that's for the coaches to go back and reference.

“We need our players to know the game plan… You definitely take the players through the key things and the bullet points, if you will. But as coaches, you do a deeper dive so that you have the whys and the what-fors behind all of it.”

The time away helped them identify their own trends, specifically what has been working against them on the ground.

Through the early weeks of the season, Atlanta was among the NFL’s best. They allowed 48.3 yards per game and piled on 181.0 yards of their own. Despite some starts from Cooper Rush that doomed the offense in two of those games, the Falcons rode the ground dominance to a .500 mark and 24.0 points per game.

Since then, the numbers have dwindled. The rushing offense has dropped to 101.8 yards, while the defense has plummeted to 166.3 yards allowed.

“It’s never one thing. If it was one thing, that’d be easy,” Stefanski said. “It'd be a short self-scout meeting. But it's never one thing.

“We're looking for a level of consistency that we haven't reached enough.”

Injuries have certainly played a role, with the Falcons missing key contributors in linebacker Divine Deablo and running back Brian Robinson. The week off should help both players get healthier, but their return will only be a small part of fixing a regressing facet of this team's self-proclaimed identity.

But focusing all of their attention on a single facet of their team would come at a cost.

“You have to make some decisions on what you want to do moving forward, because, like anything, it’s about what you want to attach your time to,” Stefanski said. “There’s a cost to everything. Every change you make or every investment in a scheme, there's a cost to it. And there's cost in terms of the meeting room and the practice field. So, I think a lot of the conversations with the coordinators, especially, are all these learnings: where do we want to streamline this so that we can maintain or find a level of consistency?”

That is what happens when a team loses its identity halfway through a season. With similar shortcomings in the passing offense and secondary, the Falcons have no time to lose if they want to snap out of this skid.

Stefanski didn't specify what he found, but his comments on streamlining suggest the Falcons will simplify what they ask of their run game and defense. That will be tested right out of the gate.

Three straight games against playoff-caliber opponents in the Vikings, Lions, and Browns await them after their time away, plus a trip to Washington and three division games to finish their season. How they manage these games will dictate how this season is remembered and whether this team can snap out of an eight-year playoff drought.