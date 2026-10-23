Falcons' Lengthy Injury Report Raises Questions Before 49ers Game

The Atlanta Falcons will enter Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers with a lot of questions surrounding their roster availability, as four players have been ruled out and 10 others are listed as questionable.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr., linebacker Divine Deablo, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. and offensive tackle Michael Jerrell will miss Sunday's contest.

The extensive injury report could force Atlanta to make adjustments on both sides of the ball as it prepares for a challenging matchup.

Robinson's absence was one of the more notable developments on Atlanta's final injury report. The running back was limited during Wednesday's practice before missing Thursday and Friday, ultimately being ruled out for Sunday's game.

With Robinson unavailable, the Falcons will need additional contributions from their remaining running backs. Stefanski confirmed that Khalil Herbert, who is currently on the practice squad, will serve as the backup.

Atlanta will likely elevate Herbert from the practice squad for the 49ers matchup. Robinson's absence could also affect how the Falcons distribute carries and handle passing downs against San Francisco's defense.

Deablo's absence could create another challenge for Atlanta's defense, particularly with rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels also dealing with an injury.

Daniels offered an encouraging update on his condition, saying he "feels good." His availability remains important as the Falcons determine their linebacker rotation and who will handle defensive communication duties.

If Daniels is active, he could be a candidate to wear the green dot which he has done in games this season. Harold Perkins Jr. and Josh Woods are other potential options if Daniels cannot play.

Whoever assumes that responsibility will need to help keep Atlanta organized against a San Francisco offense that uses motion and varied personnel groupings to create favorable matchups.

The Falcons also received a positive update regarding cornerback A.J. Terrell, who is working his way back from a groin injury.

Stefanski said he thought Terrell "looks better," suggesting the cornerback has made progress during the week. Terrell's potential return would provide a boost to a secondary that will be without Bowman and could have other defensive backs unavailable.

Terrell's status is especially important against San Francisco, given the uncertainty surrounding Atlanta's cornerback depth.

Several other players remain questionable, including defensive linemen Samson Ebukam and Za'Darius Smith, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. and defensive backs C.J. Henderson and Avieon Terrell. Their availability could influence Atlanta's defensive rotations and personnel packages.

Stefanski noted that San Francisco is dealing with similar week to week challenges, making preparation and roster flexibility important components of Sunday's matchup.

The Falcons must now wait for the final availability decisions before determining their game day personnel. Robinson's absence is confirmed, while Terrell's potential return and Daniels' status remain important storylines to monitor.

Atlanta will look to overcome those personnel challenges when it hosts San Francisco on Sunday, with the outcome potentially hinting on how effectively its available players handle expanded responsibilities.

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