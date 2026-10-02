Falcons Looking for New Script in New Orleans, 20 Years after Katrina Game

The Atlanta Falcons are heading back to New Orleans for a game that carries significance beyond the NFC South rivalry.

Monday night’s matchup comes just days after the 20th anniversary of the Saints’ return to the Superdome following Hurricane Katrina. On Sept. 25, 2006, New Orleans defeated Atlanta 23-3 in an emotional game that became one of the most memorable moments in the city’s history.

The game marked the return of professional football to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005. Steve Gleason’s blocked punt and touchdown became an iconic moment as the Saints helped provide a sense of normalcy and hope for a city still rebuilding.

Now, two decades later, the Falcons will return to the same building for another nationally televised matchup.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski understands the type of environment his team is walking into.

“You go on the road, you get to experience some incredible crowds,” Stefanski said. “We go to New Orleans, where it’s just an electric crowd. It’s outstanding. It’s loud. It affects how you operate, obviously.”

The atmosphere will be particularly intense given the anniversary and the history between these two franchises.

“I’m aware of it,” Stefanski said. “I can’t remember if I was watching it, you know, when it was on, but obviously aware of it.”

For the Falcons, the challenge will be handling the emotion surrounding the game while maintaining their preparation and execution.

Atlanta is also coming off an emotional victory, making the ability to quickly turn the page particularly important.

“You have to do it every Monday, win, lose or draw,” Stefanski said. “You have to learn from things that didn’t go your way, whether you, again, win or lose, and then you got to move on.”

The Falcons will also have to manage the communication challenges that come with playing inside the Superdome.

Stefanski pointed to Atlanta’s clean operation in its previous road game as an important accomplishment.

“We had no pre snap penalties in that game the other night,” Stefanski said. “That’s no small feat when you go on the road.”

Michael Penix Jr. will once again be responsible for operating the offense through the noise, something Stefanski praised him for handling against Green Bay.

Falcons QB Michael Penix on preparing to play the #Saints for the Domecoming anniverary:



"It's a nice dome. That's probably like the only nice thing I can say about them." pic.twitter.com/VivpgM97Ki — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) October 1, 2026

The history of the matchup will be impossible to ignore Monday night. For New Orleans, the game represents another opportunity to remember the city’s recovery and the role the Saints played in it.

For Atlanta, the task is simpler.

Embrace the environment, respect the moment and play football.

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