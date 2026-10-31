Falcons Lose Former Draft Pick to Career-Ending Medical Condition

The Atlanta Falcons have received heartbreaking news regarding rookie defensive tackle Anterio Thompson, who revealed that he has been told he will never play football again because of a genetic mutation affecting his spinal cord.

Thompson, who has been on the non-football injury list since the beginning of training camp, recently shared the news in an emotional social media post. He was informed that his medical condition would prevent him from continuing his football career, Thompson revealed on his Instagram story.

The sixth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft reflected on the difficult situation, explaining how challenging it has been to process the unexpected news after reaching the highest level of professional football.

“Mentally, I’ve been better than anyone would be in my situation,” Thompson wrote. “As a football player, you know one day you’ll have to hang up your cleats, but you just hope it’s on your own terms. It’s hard to explain what it feels like to go through the highest of highs to the lowest of lows in the matter of seconds.”

For Thompson, reaching the NFL was supposed to be the beginning of a new chapter. Instead, the young defensive lineman now faces the reality of a football career ending before he could make his professional debut.

Thompson’s announcement also came shortly after Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about the rookie during his Friday media availability. Coincidentally, Stefanski addressed Thompson before the player’s Instagram post began circulating publicly.

The Falcons selected Thompson in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft after he played college football at Washington in 2025. Although he entered the organization with an opportunity to compete for a spot on Atlanta’s defensive line, his medical situation kept him from participating in training camp.

Thompson’s placement on the non-football injury list had kept him away from the field throughout the offseason and preseason. His latest revelation now provides additional context surrounding his absence and the challenges he has been facing behind the scenes.

For any NFL prospect, hearing his name called during the draft represents years of hard work coming together. Thompson experienced that moment in 2026, but the opportunity to turn that achievement into an NFL career has been cut short by circumstances beyond his control.

While his playing career has come to an unexpected end, Thompson’s emotional message highlights the personal difficulty of losing something he spent years working to achieve.

The Falcons rookie now faces an uncertain future outside of football, with the support of those around him as he navigates this difficult transition.