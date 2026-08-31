Falcons Make Stunning Cut after Adding 3 Players via Waiver Wire

The Atlanta Falcons are making several moves to reshape their roster following cutdown day and made one surprising move.



Atlanta was awarded three waiver claims on Monday afternoon: edge rushers Yasir Abdullah (Jaguars) and Jared Ivey (Seahawks), and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (Eagles).



After those claims were granted, three corresponding moves had to be made to balance the 53-man roster. The Falcons announced those moves Monday afternoon and included one shocker.

The Falcons are waiving defensive end Zach Harrison, defensive backs Jammie Robinson and Natrone Brooks, as the team makes room for three players claimed off waivers Tuesday.

While Harrison’s release is notable, it does not necessarily mean his time in Atlanta is over. The move could potentially be procedural, with the Falcons needing to create roster space for their waiver claims before continuing to work through the roster.

Atlanta could still look to bring Harrison back depending on how the rest of the league’s waiver process and subsequent transactions play out. Notably, the Falcons still have one spot open on the 16-man practice squad they announced Monday as well.

Harrison is particularly intriguing because of the production he showed last season. The former third-round pick appeared in just seven games in 2025 but recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks, 22 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

Despite playing only seven games, Harrison established himself as arguably the Falcons’ best interior defensive lineman last season before injury. His ability to generate pressure from the interior gave Atlanta another dimension along the defensive front, and his production made his absence noticeable when he was unavailable.

Harrison entered this offseason looking to build on that breakout stretch, but injuries have continued to be a concern throughout his young career.

Falcons defensive line coach Nate Ollie spoke about Harrison just last week and made it clear that the coaching staff likes what the young defensive lineman brings to the team.

“He does all the right things. You just want him to stay healthy.”

The Falcons also made a significant addition to their defensive line Sunday, acquiring defensive tackle Gervon Dexter from the Chicago Bears. The trade gives Atlanta another young interior defender and adds to an already crowded defensive line room. Dexter’s arrival could have played a role in the Falcons’ decision-making as they worked to finalize their 53-man roster.

The Falcons now have to balance their desire to keep promising young talent with the reality of roster limits.

Robinson and Brooks also find themselves on the outside of the initial roster following the latest moves. Both defensive backs were competing for spots in a crowded secondary, and Atlanta ultimately needed the roster flexibility to bring in its three waiver claims.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the door is closed for any of the three players.

The Falcons will continue making roster moves as they build their practice squad and monitor players who become available. Harrison, in particular, could remain a candidate to return to Atlanta if he clears waivers.

For now, the Falcons are making room for new additions, but Harrison’s story in Atlanta may not be finished just yet.



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