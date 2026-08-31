Falcons Claim 3 Players Off Waivers, Including Former Seahawks Edge, Eagles OL

The Atlanta Falcons released their initial 53-man roster on Sunday evening, but it was always assumed that things were going to change rapidly.

One of the more odd parts of the roster construction was the presence of just two true edge rushers in Za'Darius Smith and Samson Ebukam.

That changed Monday afternoon when the NFL released the waiver claims from all of the teams in the league, and they showed the Falcons with three: edge rushers Yasir Abdullah (Jaguars) and Jared Ivey (Seahawks), and offensive tackle Cameron Williams (Eagles).

By league rules, the three players will have to be added to the 53-man roster and remain with the team for at least two days. This means three players who made the 53 Sunday night will be waived or released today.

With four quarterbacks, 13 defensive backs, and five linebackers, the Falcons have room at different positions to make a move.

Ivey is another big body in what has become a jumbo-sized room. The former Georgia Tech product measured 6'6 and 274 pounds at the NFL Combine in 2025. He went undrafted and was signed by the Seahawks as a free agent. He appeared in two games, logging 15 snaps on defense and 10 on special teams.

Ivey went to Tech from North Gwinnett High School and played with the Jackets for two seasons, and had 1.5 sacks before transferring to Ole Miss. He spent three years with the Rebels, becoming one of the top pass rushers in the SEC. Ivey had 11.5 sacks in 2023 and followed that up with 10.5 sacks in 2024.

Abdullah was originally drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Louisville. He's built in the Jalon Walker mode at 6'1 and 240 pounds. Abdullah played in three games as a rookie before getting much more time in 2024 and 2025.

In 2024, Abdullah played in a career-high 14 games with three starts and had 18 tackles. He played in 10 games last season and had nine tackles. He hasn't registered a sack as an NFL player. At Louisville, Abdullah had 10.0 sacks in 2021 and 9.5 sacks in 2022.

It also wasn't surprising to see the Falcons look for help at offensive tackle. Michael Jerrell won the job as a swing tackle to backup both Jake Matthews and Jawaan Taylor, but after Jerrell, there's only 7th-round draft pick Ethan Onianwa.

Williams was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2025 draft out of Texas. He measured 6'6 and 317 pounds at the NFL Combine and saw one start for Philadelphia last year, getting 51 snaps in a January 4th loss to the Commanders.

None of the Falcons cuts from yesterday were claimed on waivers, giving the team the option to re-sign any of them to the 16-man practice squad right away, now that the waiver deadline has passed. Multiple reports indicate offensive tackle Wanya Morris has signed with the Dallas Cowboys practice squad.

We'll have the names for the practice squad this afternoon.

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