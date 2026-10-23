Falcons OC Tommy Rees Takes Blame for Offense's Slow Starts

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is taking responsibility for the offense’s slow starts as the team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Falcons have struggled to find an offensive rhythm over their last two games, putting themselves in difficult situations and making it harder to maintain their offensive identity. Rees acknowledged that the early struggles have become a significant concern and emphasized that improving the offense starts with him.

“Last week we did not have great success early down. It’s such a key because you keep the team on balance,” Rees said. “It opens up so much more of the call sheet.”

Atlanta’s recent performances highlight the problem.

Against the Baltimore Ravens, the Falcons managed just three points in the first quarter before taking a 14-9 lead into halftime. Atlanta ultimately fell in overtime after struggling to sustain its offensive production. The following week against the Chicago Bears, the Falcons fell behind 14- 0 before finding the end zone. Atlanta eventually trailed 31-7 before scoring twice in the fourth quarter, but still lost 31-23.

The slow starts have forced Atlanta to play from behind, creating challenges for an offense that wants to establish its running game and maintain balance.

“Us starting slow, us having drives that fell out early in the game, early in a drive - that’s on me. It’s not on them. I got to put them in the right position to have success,” Rees said.

To get back on the right track, Rees wants to emphasize the fundamentals that have driven Atlanta's offensive success. That simply includes establishing Bijan Robinson early and creating opportunities for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to operate within a balanced attack.

“There’s always calls you want back,” Rees said. “We know our identity. We know what we’ve been good at, and we’ve played good offensive football. It starts with the run game.”

Instead, the coaching staff must find ways to keep its best players involved regardless of the game situation.

“You can’t abandon your identity,” Rees said. “You’ve got to find other ways to keep your best players involved. You got to find ways to highlight what you do well.”

That approach will be tested against San Francisco, which Rees described as aggressive.

“They play great team football. Play great team defense,” Rees said. “They rally to the football. They populate the ball, then bog you down in space.”

For Atlanta, the priority is clear. The Falcons must execute better on early downs, establish the run, and avoid digging themselves into another early deficit.

Rees knows those improvements begin with his own decisions. Against the 49ers, he will have an opportunity to show that accountability can lead to a faster start and a more consistent offensive performance.

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