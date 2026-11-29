According to Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, it’s not rocket science to get Bijan Robinson going in the team’s declining run game.

“Give him the ball,” Rees told reporters on Wednesday.

But it’s not as simple as that, Rees added.

The first-year Falcons offensive coordinator says he must do a better job of keeping the unit on schedule and maintaining scheme diversity.

Opposing defenses have begun stacking the box to defend the Falcons, who once had the No. 2 rushing attack in the NFL. They now rank seventh, averaging 133.5 yards per game. In Atlanta’s last five games, four of those being losses and a three-game losing streak, that number is 100.2 yards per game.

For Robinson specifically, he only has one 100-yard rushing game in the last six games.

“We’ve tried to get him involved in certain ways, nontraditional ways to get him the ball as teams have done a little bit extra to stop the run,” Rees said.

Brian Robinson Jr. has been injured since late October and is on injured reserve. Atlanta has turned to Khalil Herbert for RB2 duties while Brian Robinson Jr. is out.

That increased Bijan Robinson’s workload.

Through 10 games, he has 185 carries for 951 rushing yards, 35 catches, 256 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns (six rushing, one receiving) —his snap and target shares rank within the top six for running backs, per StatChasers.com.

Robinson, however, showed it doesn’t take much time for him to get going when Atlanta spoiled the New Orleans Saints’ domecoming nearly two months ago. Less than 90 seconds was all it took for him to reach the endzone as he sprinted 59 yards for the game’s opening touchdown.

“He’s not a guy that needs a ton of touches to get going,” Rees said. “We’ve got to find our spots early to get him into the flow, get him feeling good, get the group feeling good. And then when that happens and you’re able to set the temp, set the way the game’s played, it allows him to be more involved.”

The next test for the Falcons (3-7) is against the Minnesota Vikings (7-3), who have the 10th-best run defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 109.7 rushing yards per game. They’re also notorious for blitzing, holding the league’s highest rate.

That’ll present quite the unique challenge for the Falcons as stacked boxes will now become linebackers filling gaps to outnumber blockers.

Rees will call plays from the sideline instead of the booth, meaning face-to-face time could help make timely adjustments to defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ flourishing defense.

Falcons-Vikings kicks off at 1 p.m. on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. FOX will televise the game.