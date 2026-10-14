Falcons Provide Encouraging Michael Penix Jr. Injury Update Ahead of Bears

The Atlanta Falcons received an encouraging update on quarterback Michael Penix Jr. ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Kevin Stefanski indicated the young signal caller is trending toward playing.

Penix suffered a rib injury during the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 30- 23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. The quarterback went down after taking a sack and returned for just one play before missing the team's last drive and overtime. Another injury that raised immediate questions about his availability for the Falcons’ upcoming matchup.

Stefanski offered optimism Wednesday when asked about Penix’s status for Sunday’s contest against Chicago.

“As long as everything goes accordingly,” Stefanski said. “I am not going to get into specifics, but he’s feeling better.”

Stefanski’s comments provide a positive sign for Atlanta, although Penix’s availability will depend on how his recovery progresses throughout the remainder of the week. The coach’s qualification suggests the Falcons are encouraged by the quarterback’s progress but are not ready to consider his status completely settled.

Penix’s injury came at an unfortunate time for Atlanta, who had seen their eight-point lead evaporate, but there was still time to drive for a game-winning field goal before the end of regulation. Backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came in for one play and completed a screen to Bijan Robinson for a 14-yard gain.

Penix returned and threw and incompletion that ended regulation in a 23-23 time. The Ravens won the toss and kept the ball for an eight minute touchdown drive. Penix indicated that time was not good for his ribs as he tightened up and the adrenaline wore off.

Tagovailoa completed a 20-yard pass to Drake London, but his second was intercepted to end the game.

Now, the focus shifts to whether Penix can recover in time to lead the offense against Chicago. His potential return would provide Atlanta with continuity at quarterback as it looks to bounce back from Sunday’s disappointing result.

The Falcons will also need to improve their offensive execution after failing to capitalize on several scoring opportunities against the Ravens. Finishing drives and making the most of possessions will be crucial as Atlanta attempts to get back into the win column.

If Penix cannot play, the Falcons would turn to Tagovailoa for his first start of the season.

For a team looking to respond after a difficult loss, getting Penix back under center would be a significant development heading into Week 6.

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