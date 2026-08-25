Falcons RB Tyler Goodson Makes Statement vs. Ex-Colts Team

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson entered Saturday’s preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts looking to make an impression against his former team. He left Indianapolis with something potentially even more important: a major boost to his chances of making the Atlanta Falcons’ 53-man roster.

Goodson delivered one of Atlanta’s biggest individual performances in its 34-6 victory, rushing six times for 59 yards and a touchdown. His 49-yard touchdown run was the highlight, as he burst through a hole and raced into the end zone against the team he spent the first three seasons of his NFL career with.

Tyler Goodson takes it 49 yards to the HOUSE 🏠



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The performance could not have come at a better time.

With Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. expected to occupy the top two spots on Atlanta’s running back depth chart, Goodson is competing for the opportunity to stick around as the third running back. Before Saturday, that spot was far from guaranteed.

Now, Goodson has given the Falcons a strong reason to keep him around.

“Mindset was basically competing. Compete, compete, compete,” Goodson said. “Take advantage of every opportunity, and today was a great day.”

Goodson admitted he felt a little extra motivation facing his former team.

“Obviously, something I wanted to display. Make them feel a little bit of what they missed,” he said.

The Falcons have already lost some depth at running back after placing Trey Sermon on injured reserve, making the competition behind Robinson and Robinson Jr. even more important. Atlanta's current roster also includes Nathan Carter and Cash Jones at running back, creating a battle for limited roster spots.

Lost in the excitement surrounding Goodson’s touchdown run was the good field position set up by his 37-yard kickoff return just four plays earlier. The Falcons were dead last in the NFL in yards per kickoff return last year at a paltry 22.9.

Goodson’s ability to provide an explosive element could separate him from the competition.

His 49-yard touchdown showed the kind of big-play ability Atlanta can use when Robinson or Robinson Jr. need a breather. More importantly, Goodson showed he can capitalize when opportunities come his way.

He also credited the offensive line for creating the opening.

“They’re great. They’re phenomenal,” Goodson said. “This offense starts with them. If they’re not doing their job, we’re not able to do our job.”

The touchdown also created one of the most memorable moments of the game when Goodson’s teammates rushed onto the field to celebrate with him. The celebration had been planned by head coach Kevin Stefanski as a show of team camaraderie.

“It was all about camaraderie and us coming together,” Goodson said.

Goodson’s performance was about more than getting revenge against his former team. It was an audition for a roster spot.

And after Saturday, his case is significantly stronger. Atlanta still has decisions to make before finalizing its 53-man roster on Sunday, but Goodson put himself in position to be part of that group.

He came to Indianapolis with a simple mindset: compete. He did exactly that and may have played his way onto the roster in the process.

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