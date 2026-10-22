Falcons Release DB as A.J. Terrell's Return Gets Closer

The Atlanta Falcons have released cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV, potentially creating an opportunity for the team to adjust its secondary ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

DeWalt entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft. Although he did not arrive with the same recognition as some of his fellow rookies, the 24-year-old quickly caught Atlanta’s attention with his athleticism, length and potential to develop into a dependable defensive back.

Standing 6’2 and weighing 190 pounds, DeWalt possesses the physical tools teams look for in an outside cornerback. His collegiate career included stops at Snow College, Butte College and Akron, where he continued developing his coverage skills before getting his opportunity at the professional level.

DeWalt made the most of that opportunity during the offseason. He impressed during rookie minicamp and carried that momentum into training camp and the preseason, earning a spot on Atlanta’s initial 53-man roster.

However, DeWalt did not record any defensive statistics during the 2026 regular season. His release could mean another roster change for a Falcons team

What the Move Means for Atlanta

The timing of DeWalt’s release is particularly noteworthy because Atlanta is working toward getting its top cornerback back on the field.

The Falcons designated A.J. Terrell to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for the veteran to practice and potentially return to game action. Terrell has missed the previous four games with a groin injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2.

His potential return against San Francisco would provide a significant boost to a secondary that has dealt with injuries at cornerback. C.J. Henderson has also been sidelined, forcing Atlanta to rely on younger options, including Avieon Terrell.

Although the Falcons have not confirmed that DeWalt’s release is directly connected to A.J. Terrell’s possible return, the timing makes it a reasonable possibility as the team evaluates its roster needs.

Atlanta could also bring DeWalt back to its practice squad if he clears waivers. That would allow the organization to continue developing a young cornerback who showed promise throughout the offseason without immediately occupying a spot on the active roster.

For DeWalt, the release does not necessarily mean his time with Atlanta is over. For the Falcons, the move could provide additional flexibility as they prepare for San Francisco and work to strengthen their secondary for the remainder of the season.

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