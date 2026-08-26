Falcons Rookie Suddenly Emerging as Key Piece of Defense

FLOWERY BRANCH – Less than three weeks remain until the Atlanta Falcons travel to Pittsburgh for Week 1, and several questions are still hovering over this team. The quarterback will understandably receive the majority of fanfare over the coming days, but an upstart rookie has pushed his name up the depth chart.

After the Falcons signed Christian Harris this offseason, it was expected that the veteran would be the shoo-in to take the starting job alongside Divine Deablo. Instead, Kendal Daniels has made himself known, whether he is talking smack to Bijan Robinson and Drake London at practice, wearing the green dot in Deablo’s absence, or flying around the field in preseason action.

“He's a vocal guy, and he's just being himself,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said of Daniels. “And that's what I love and what we appreciate about our guys. We just want everybody to be themselves. If that's who you are, be loud and talk to the defense or talk to the offense if you want. But he's just being himself. And that's how I think our guys feed off of his energy.”

It’s hard to miss the rookie linebacker. Daniels towers over the middle of the defense, standing at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, with more weight to go on that towering frame. But even aside from the talking and size, he can line up all over the field.

A converted safety, Daniels flashes elite versatility for defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. Last season with the Oklahoma Sooners, it was not uncommon for him to line up as a box safety on one play before moving down to the edge and then shifting out to play nickel.

He is a weapon, and that is exactly what the Falcons anticipated when they drafted him in April.

“Very diligent young man from the day he stepped on campus, learning different positions,” Stefanski said. “But very intelligent. You look at his college career, played different positions. I think that has helped him in his young pro career. But just doing what he's supposed to do. There's some parts of this game where you hear coaches say, ‘Hey, do your job,’ and he's done his job.”

Excitement is growing around the rookie, and Friday's preseason finale is his last audition. Based on his summer, it may already be a formality.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com