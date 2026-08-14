Falcons vs. Broncos Odds, How to Watch Preseason Week 1
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ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off their preseason slate on Friday night with Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. This game will be the first under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, and the Falcons will do so with several starters taking the field.
“It’s callus, but don’t blister,” he explained about his aggressive methodology during the summer. “The mindset being, we’re not just going to work for the sake of doing work, or beat guys up for the sake of beating guys up. It’s all with a plan in mind to get the guys ready for a 17-game season, and then more if you earn it. In order to do that, you need to be physically ready for that challenge, and you need to be mentally ready for that challenge.”
Among those confirmed starters is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The veteran is competing with incumbent starter Michael Penix Jr., who will not play due to pending clearance from his 2025 ACL injury, and Tagovailoa will look to make his biggest impression to date.
The quarterback race is just one of the many positions that remain up for grabs this summer. In addition to Tagovailoa's performance, fans should keep a close eye on the linebacker, right tackle, and nickel cornerback positions during tonight's game.
“Preseason football will resemble the closest [thing we have] to regular season football,” Stefanski said. “Schematically, it’s not exactly the same thing, but the fundamentals and techniques don’t change. I think there’s value in getting game reps with your fundamentals and techniques in mind.”
As we near the first kickoff of the Stefanski era, look below to see how you can watch or listen to tonight's game.
Falcons vs. Broncos: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- Broncos -3.5 (-115)
- Falcons +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Broncos -200
- Falcons +165
Total
- OVER/UNDER 40.5 (-110)
How to Watch: Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos
- Date: August 14
- Time: 7 pm EDT
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Local TV Channels:
- WAGA-TV (Fox 5) - Atlanta
Local Radio: WZGC-FM/92.9 FM (92.9 The Game)
Stream: NFL+ (Subscription Required)
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Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.Follow gchapatl