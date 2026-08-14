ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off their preseason slate on Friday night with Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. This game will be the first under new head coach Kevin Stefanski, and the Falcons will do so with several starters taking the field.

“It’s callus, but don’t blister,” he explained about his aggressive methodology during the summer. “The mindset being, we’re not just going to work for the sake of doing work, or beat guys up for the sake of beating guys up. It’s all with a plan in mind to get the guys ready for a 17-game season, and then more if you earn it. In order to do that, you need to be physically ready for that challenge, and you need to be mentally ready for that challenge.”

Among those confirmed starters is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The veteran is competing with incumbent starter Michael Penix Jr., who will not play due to pending clearance from his 2025 ACL injury, and Tagovailoa will look to make his biggest impression to date.

The quarterback race is just one of the many positions that remain up for grabs this summer. In addition to Tagovailoa's performance, fans should keep a close eye on the linebacker, right tackle, and nickel cornerback positions during tonight's game.

“Preseason football will resemble the closest [thing we have] to regular season football,” Stefanski said. “Schematically, it’s not exactly the same thing, but the fundamentals and techniques don’t change. I think there’s value in getting game reps with your fundamentals and techniques in mind.”

As we near the first kickoff of the Stefanski era, look below to see how you can watch or listen to tonight's game.

Falcons vs. Broncos: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

Broncos -3.5 (-115)

Falcons +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Broncos -200

Falcons +165

Total

OVER/UNDER 40.5 (-110)

How to Watch: Atlanta Falcons vs. Denver Broncos

Date : August 14

: August 14 Time : 7 pm EDT

: 7 pm EDT Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Local TV Channels:

WAGA-TV (Fox 5) - Atlanta

Local Radio: WZGC-FM/92.9 FM (92.9 The Game)

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