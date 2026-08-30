Falcons Winners and Losers From 53-Man Roster Decisions

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Atlanta Falcons finalized their initial 53-man roster on Sunday, and the team is starting to take shape with just two weeks until the regular season kicks off in Pittsburgh.

With moves happening across the league, the Falcons are likely far from finished with shaping the team Kevin Stefanski will lead into the 2026 season. As it stands, 37 players were dropped from the team, and 16 of those might get the call back to join the practice squad.

The Falcons' moves were not limited to cuts, and Ian Cunningham added Gervon Dexter Sr. from the Chicago Bears.

All told, it was an eventful day for the Falcons. More decisions are on the way, but Falcons OnSI highlighted the winners and losers from Sunday's action.

Winner: CBs C.J. Henderson & Malcom DeWalt IV

When the Falcons made the move for Dexter, they sent former fourth-round pick Clark Phillips III to Chicago. He started seven games over his first two seasons with the Falcons, but he struggled with injuries in 2025. That absence left the door open for some depth players to usurp his position on the depth chart, and Sunday's trade was the final note in an disappointing song for the 24-year old corner.

Henderson and Dewalt will occupy depth roles for the Falcons this season, with most of their work coming on special teams. Henderson played well down the stretch after Mike Hughes was injured last season, but both players will hope to hold their spots in the days to come as more defensive backs hit the waiver wire.

There was a lot of competition in the secondary, and these two players beating out Darnay Holmes, Cobee Bryant, and A.J. Woods is notable.

Loser: Quarterback Certainty

The Falcons entered this summer expecting a finished quarterback competition by this point, but there is still no clear answer as Week 1 approaches. Jack Strand is a big winner from Sunday, but the decision to carry four quarterbacks only muddies the waters at Flowery Branch ahead of the season. Carrying the fourth player ensures they cannot be poached, but it also costs the Falcons a valuable roster spot.

Winner: Defensive Line Upside

The other big winner from Sunday's moves was the defensive line.

Cutting Carlos Allen Jr. was tough after the way the undrafted rookie performed this summer, but he is an outstanding practice squad candidate for the Falcons. His release felt imminent, largely because of the increasing depth in front of him.

The addition of the 324-pound Dexter will open things up for the rest of the defensive line, allowing Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison to shift further outside in pass-rushing roles. In the absence of Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., their involvement becomes a necessity. On the inside, Maason Smith and Da'Shawn Hand will have a third big body to help them stay fresh and help in run support.

Loser: Running Back Tyler Goodson

The decision to carry four quarterbacks likely cost Tyler Goodson his roster spot, but it makes this move no less surprising. The former Colt felt like a roster lock after Friday's preseason win over the Dolphins, but he will be a favorite to land on the practice squad.

Instead, the Falcons will carry just two running backs into the season.

Winner: Cornerback Billy Bowman Jr.

Billy Bowman has been inactive all summer as he continues to recover from the torn Achilles that cut his rookie season short. He was not expected to be healthy for the start of the regular season, but his inclusion on the roster (and not on the injured reserve) means that the Falcons expect him to play at some point this season.

He could receive an injury designation this week, opening a roster spot for another defensive back, but that is still to be determined.

Loser: Edge Azeez Ojulari

In another surprising move, the Falcons waived veteran pass rusher Azeez Ojulari. The edge signed a one-year deal after struggling with injuries over the last several seasons.

After the Falcons lost both Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., he was expecting to take on a heightened role this season. Instead, he did not make the 53-man roster, and the team will carry just two pure edge rushers (Samson Ebukam and Za'Darius Smith).

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