Falcons Winners and Losers From Final Preseason Game vs. Dolphins

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up the preseason Friday night with a 17-12 victory over the Miami Dolphins, finishing the preseason 2-1.

For many players, however, the final score was secondary. Friday night represented one last opportunity to make an impression before the Falcons trim their roster to 53 players.

Some players strengthened their cases. Others left the preseason finale with questions still surrounding their place on the roster.

Here are the biggest winners and losers from Atlanta's preseason finale.

Winners

Tight End Kyle Pitts Sr.

Kyle Pitts didn't need much time to make an impact.

Pitts caught all three of his targets for 59 yards, averaging 19.7 yards per reception. His biggest play was a 37-yard catch-and-run that helped set up Atlanta's opening touchdown.

KP down the sideline!



With the @DrakeLondon_ block 👀



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/5vQ1gLa0gH — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 28, 2026

It was another encouraging performance from Pitts, who has shown throughout training camp that he can be a major weapon in the Falcons' passing attack. Pitts has been QB Tua Tagovailoa favorite target during the entire preseason.

The explosive plays are particularly encouraging. Atlanta has plenty of weapons for its quarterbacks, but Pitts provides a unique matchup problem because of his combination of size, speed and athleticism.

Friday night was another reminder of what Pitts can bring to the offense when he is given opportunities to make plays.

Rookie Linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr.

The Falcons may have entered training camp with Christian Harris penciled in as the starter alongside Divine Deablo, but Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. have made that competition much more interesting.

Harris remains the slotted starter according to the unofficial depth chart, but the two rookies have continued to earn opportunities throughout training camp and the preseason.

That development continued Friday night.

Perkins recorded three tackles and a sack, continuing to show the versatility that could allow him to contribute as both a linebacker and pass rusher.

Daniels has also consistently impressed throughout camp with his instincts, physicality, and ability to handle different responsibilities.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged the progress both rookies have made.

"They have continued to earn their roles," Stefanski said of Daniels and Perkins.

Stefanski added that the Falcons are still working through what the linebacker rotation will look like, but the coaching staff likes the development they've seen from both players.

That's significant.

The question may no longer be whether Daniels and Perkins can contribute. It's how much they will play.

Harris could open the season as the starter, but Daniels and Perkins have put themselves in position to challenge for playing time. Atlanta could ultimately use all three in different packages depending on the situation.

The Falcons have already shown a willingness to give the rookies first-team opportunities during camp. Daniels and Perkins were listed behind Deablo and Harris on the preseason depth chart, but both have continued to push for more playing time.

S DeMarcco Hellams

DeMarcco Hellams continued to strengthen his case in the preseason finale.

Hellams was active around the football and continued to show the physicality and instincts that have made him one of Atlanta's more encouraging defensive players throughout the summer.

With Jessie Bates III missing significant time during training camp and the preseason, Hellams has received valuable opportunities to work with the defense.

He has taken advantage of them.

Atlanta knows what it has in Bates when healthy, but Hellams' preseason performance provides the Falcons with confidence that they have capable depth at safety if they need it during the regular season.

Losers

Falcons' Rushing Offense

The Falcons' passing game was productive, but the rushing attack struggled throughout the night.

Atlanta finished with just 40 rushing yards on 24 attempts, averaging only 1.7 yards per carry.

Brian Robinson Jr. led the Falcons with 14 yards on five carries and a touchdown. Nathan Carter finished with 13 yards on four carries, while Tyler Goodson had five yards on five attempts and Cash Jones added four yards on three carries.

The overall lack of production was noticeable.

Atlanta struggled to consistently create running lanes, and the offense couldn't generate much of a rhythm on the ground. While preseason offensive line combinations don't necessarily reflect what the unit will look like during the regular season, averaging fewer than two yards per carry is still something worth noting.

The Falcons will obviously rely heavily on Bijan Robinson once the regular season begins, but the team's depth at running back remains a significant roster storyline.

Nathan Carter

Nathan Carter entered the preseason finale with something to prove.

He finished the night with 13 rushing yards on four carries, averaging 3.3 yards per attempt. He also caught one pass but finished with zero receiving yards and had a ball go through his hands that led to a Jack Strand interception.

Carter's spot is very much up for grabs.

Atlanta has a crowded running back room, with Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. expected to occupy prominent roles. Tyler Goodson has also continued to make his case, while Cash Jones has flashed throughout the preseason.

That leaves limited room for Carter.

His ability to contribute on special teams and his overall body of work throughout camp will factor into the final decision, but Friday's performance didn't provide the kind of statement that would make his roster spot feel secure.

The Falcons have to determine whether Carter has done enough over the entire preseason to earn one of the final running back spots or whether another player has passed him.

With roster cuts approaching, Carter is one of the players who could be directly affected by how Atlanta evaluates the bottom of its running back room.

Falcons' Backup Defensive Backs, Including Clark Phillips II

While Hellams was a bright spot in the secondary, Atlanta's overall performance from its backup defensive backs was inconsistent.

Miami was able to find opportunities through the air, particularly as Atlanta's younger players took over more snaps.

Clark Phillips II was among the players who needed a strong final performance.

Instead, the preseason finale didn't provide the separation Phillips needed in a crowded cornerback competition.

Phillips has shown flashes during his time with Atlanta, but the Falcons have several players competing for limited roster spots. With established players ahead of him, Phillips needed to consistently show that he could be trusted as part of the team's defensive depth.

The concern extends beyond Phillips.

Atlanta needs reliable depth behind its top cornerbacks, and Friday's game showed that the coaching staff still has decisions to make at the position.

That makes the final roster cuts particularly important for the secondary.

The Falcons got one final look at several important roster battles before the preseason came to an end. The organization now has a short window to make decisions on the final roster. We're keeping track of every move the Falcons make up until Sunday's 6:00 p.m. deadline on our Roster Tracker.

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