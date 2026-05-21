Falcons Zachariah Branch Drawing Comparisons to Former NFL Star

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot to like in their rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch, but his projections for year one have varied widely. Some have questioned his ability to adapt to life in the NFL, but others have claimed he could be an instant playmaker for the Falcons.

92.9 The Game’s Beau Morgan is in the latter category. The radio host compared the electric playmaking ability Branch brings to Atlanta to that of former Pro Bowler DeSean Jackson.

The Falcons have a unique player in Zachariah Branch, and Beau Morgan has an interesting comp for the rookie wide receiver. pic.twitter.com/CybiC1BO1l — 92.9 The Game (@929TheGame) May 21, 2026

“I wonder if [Zachariah Branch] could be a version of DeSean Jackson for the Falcons,” Morgan said. “I mean, you go look at DeSean Jackson's early time at Philly – and look, I mean, it was like his second year in the league, he had 62 catches for almost 1,200 yards and 9 touchdowns.

"I mean, the guy scored 58 touchdowns in his career total. Now, he played for quite a long time. He played 15 years in the league, which is a lot for a guy like that. I just wonder if you think that's a guy that they could he could he could be in the same light of.”

To Morgan’s point, Jackson and Branch appear to have a lot in common. Both are former day-two picks, have similar body types (5-foot-10, 175 pounds), explosiveness, speedy playmaking, and elite returner ability – Jackson returned four punts for touchdowns over his first three seasons.

All in, the former receiver put together an outstanding 15-year career in the league. From 2008-18, Jackson averaged 932.8 yards per season and just about five touchdowns. He received Pro Bowl honors three times and was named a second-team All-Pro (2009).

If Branch could come close to that, then the Falcons would be thrilled.

On the other hand, Jackson was an outside receiver, while Branch projects as a player who will appear more in the slot. For what it’s worth, the Falcons' rookie pushed back on the idea that he wouldn’t struggle to adapt to that role, should he be asked to fill it.

The Falcons are only a month into their post-NFL Draft offseason program, but they have been pleased with the work their rookie receiver has done thus far.

“He’s so eager to learn,” teammate Olamide Zaccheaus said. “Obviously, athletically, very gifted. But just having the right mindset as well, on top of that, it’s like setting yourself up for the best success. And you can just tell how eager he is. He wants to learn about the little details, make sure he’s doing everything right.”

Michael Penix Jr. said Branch “has been balling,” and the coaching staff shares that positive thought process with their shifty rookie.

“I think he has a really positive skill set,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “You see that the moment he steps on the field. Again, just fundamentals, techniques right now to make sure we can put him in the best position to use his natural gifts.”

Branch has a skill set that necessitates touches, however they come. With Georgia, those came from screen passes, and he simply did the rest (78% of his yards came after the catch). In the NFL, they will need to be a bit more creative.

Branch will find a role on Sundays, whether it’s on special teams as a returner or on offense. It’s just up to the Falcons to make sure he can make the impact his traits necessitate.

Whether or not he can live up to the performance of DeSean Jackson, well, that’s a different story. For now, he will look to maximize what he brings to the Falcons.

“We’ll find ways that we need to get him the ball, because he’s a guy that you can get the ball, whether it’s in space or running routes,” Passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. “And we see him with a little bit bigger route tree than maybe you got to see on Saturdays in college … Hopefully we can see that continue to grow day by day.”

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