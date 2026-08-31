Gut Reaction: Atlanta Falcons Most Surprising Cuts and What They Mean

The Atlanta Falcons have finalized their initial 53-man roster, and several decisions immediately stand out.

Atlanta kept 23 offensive players, 27 defensive players, and three specialists, showing a clear emphasis on defensive depth as the team prepares for the regular season.

While some roster decisions were expected, there were a handful of surprises that caught attention.

Falcons Keep Four Quarterbacks

Perhaps the biggest surprise is Atlanta keeping four quarterbacks on the initial 53-man roster.

The Falcons will carry Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr., Cooper Rush and undrafted rookie Jack Strand. Strand put together a solid training camp and preseason, earning his way onto the roster.

The decision is even more interesting because Atlanta has yet to name its starter heading into the regular season. The Falcons have spent the offseason evaluating their quarterback situation, and keeping all four players gives the team additional depth while that competition continues to take shape.

Only Two Running Backs

Atlanta went in the opposite direction at running back, keeping only Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr.

That means Tyler Goodson, who had been competing for a roster spot throughout the summer, did not make the initial 53.

Goodson had some impressive moments during the preseason, including a strong performance against his former team, the Indianapolis Colts. His production made him a legitimate candidate to stick around, making his omission a notable surprise.

He could still be a candidate to return to Atlanta’s practice squad.

Azeez Ojulari Doesn’t Make It

The Falcons also moved on from edge rusher Azeez Ojulari after signing him this offseason.

Ojulari was expected to compete for a role in Atlanta’s pass-rush rotation, but he ultimately did not stand out enough during camp and preseason to secure a roster spot.

The addition of Za’Darius Smith also appears to have played a role in pushing Ojulari out. Smith gives Atlanta another experienced pass-rushing option, making it more difficult for Ojulari to secure one of the available spots.

Secondary Provides Another Surprise

Atlanta is carrying 14 defensive backs — nine cornerbacks and five safeties — on its initial roster.

Despite that depth, the Falcons released Darnay Holmes, Cobee Bryant, Keidron Smith and A.J. Woods.

Holmes is arguably the biggest surprise.

Holmes received a ton of reps with the starters throughout training camp and appeared to be firmly in the competition for a roster spot. His release is particularly notable considering how many defensive backs Atlanta ultimately decided to keep.

The Falcons also kept undrafted rookie cornerback Malcolm DeWalt IV, who showed enough during camp and preseason to earn his spot on the 53-man roster.

Falcons Keep 5 Wide Receivers

The Falcons kept just five wide receivers, with Chris Blair earning the final spot in the group composed of Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, and rookie Zachariah Branch.

Blair entered training camp firmly in the roster-bubble conversation, but he consistently made plays throughout camp and preseason to strengthen his case. His ability to produce when given opportunities ultimately helped him secure a spot on the initial 53-man roster.

The Falcons’ decision to keep only five receivers makes Blair’s roster spot even more notable. He will now have an opportunity to carve out a role behind Atlanta’s top offensive weapons.

With Atlanta still working through its quarterback competition, the roster could continue to evolve before Week 1. The Falcons can begin signing players to their 16-man practice squad Monday at 1 p.m. EST.

The initial 53-man roster is out, but it certainly doesn’t mean the Falcons are finished making moves.

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