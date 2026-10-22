Jahan Dotson Making His Case for Bigger Role in Falcons Offense

Jahan Dotson is quietly emerging as a reliable weapon in the Atlanta Falcons' passing game, and his recent production suggests he could be in line for a bigger role as the season progresses.

Dotson delivered one of his most productive performances of the season Sunday, catching three passes for a team-high 87 yards and a touchdown. The 87-yard performance marked the fourth-highest receiving total of his five-year career, highlighting the big-play ability he has brought to Atlanta's offense.

More importantly, Sunday's performance was not an isolated showing. Dotson has recorded at least 50 receiving yards in each of the last three weeks, making him one of just seven NFL players to reach that mark in every game during that stretch through the early afternoon slate of Week 6.

His recent consistency is particularly encouraging considering his relatively modest target volume. According to Next Gen Stats , Dotson owns a 14.2% target share, the third-highest mark among Falcons receivers, while his 34.6% air yards share ranks second on the team and among the top 20 players in the NFL.

Those numbers show Dotson is making the most of his opportunities while serving as an important downfield option for Atlanta. Although he has not received the same volume of targets as some of the team's other playmakers, his ability to generate yardage has helped him establish a place in the passing game.

Following the Falcons' game against Pittsburgh, Dotson said he spoke with former Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan. Dotson also explained that his approach remains centered on doing his job.

"For me, it's about getting open and being available to the quarterback. Whether I'm getting the ball or not," Dotson said.

That mentality has allowed Dotson to remain productive without needing a high volume of targets. His recent performances have also showcased the confidence he has in his ability to make difficult catches.

His back shoulder touchdown reception on Sunday was a prime example.

Jahan Dotson WHAT A CATCH



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"I have always had this in his bag," Dotson said, referring to the back shoulder catch. He also recalled the challenge of proving that ability on the field. "He had to go out and show them," Dotson said.

While the touchdown added to his recent scoring production, Dotson made it clear that he values consistent yardage just as much as finding the end zone.

"I'm a big yards guy. Touchdowns are cool. But I like yards," Dotson said.

For Atlanta, that approach could be particularly valuable as the offense looks for more consistent production from its supporting receivers.

Dotson still has to sustain his production to earn a more prominent role, but his recent numbers make a strong case for continued involvement. If he maintains his current trajectory, the Falcons could have another dependable receiving option capable of taking pressure off their top targets.

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